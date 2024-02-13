Estonian Robbie Williams super fan: I can still feel the emotions

On Tuesday, British pop star Robbie William turns 50. To mark the occasion, Katrin Charles, one of Williams' biggest Estonian fans, made an appearance on ETV show "Ringvaade." Katrin says that even now, she can still feel the emotions from the former Take That singer's Tallinn concert back in 2013, when he dedicated a song to her daughter.

"Here's the ten years-worth of memorabilia I've collected," said Estonian Robbie Williams superfan Katrin Charles as she appeared on ETV show "Ringvaade."

"The story began with an article from ten years ago where Peter Rebane invited people to enter a video competition about how Robbie Williams' music has influenced your life. I was just a total green fan at the time, but I had a song of his called 'Candy' playing. My daughter said [Robbie] was our guardian angel and that he promised nothing bad would happen to us. In the video for the song, all sorts of things come crashing down on Robbie. It's a fun song, but it's also a little bit sad," Katrin said.

Participating in the video competition eventually led Katrin and her daughter to meet Robbie Williams in person, when the former Take That star visited Estonia back in 2013.

"There were ten fans who were flown out to Estonia. Two days before the concert we were all put up in a hotel and had a huge itinerary" Katrin recalled. "I was still wondering what I was getting myself into, but the experience that came out of it was mind-blowing."

"When we met Williams, he spoke to each of us personally," Katrin explained. "Even though his back was so bad that he almost had to cancel the concert. He asked my daughter what her name was and I told him. He remembered, and hearing Robbie saying her name from the stage during the concert, well, the emotion was so powerful that I can still feel it to this day."

Katrin thinks Williams has got better and better over the years. "The emotion and energy is powerful. I'm always in the fan zone at concerts. He's very close to his fans both in concert and on Instagram."

