Estonia joins drone, demining coalitions to support Ukraine

Estonia will join the Latvian-led drone coalition and Lithuanian-led demining coalition to support Ukraine.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) signed declarations of intent in Brussels at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein) meeting on Wednesday.

"Within these coalitions, contributing nations will cooperate to increase drone capabilities in Ukraine and to seek ways to support Ukraine in both combat and humanitarian demining," he said in a statement.

Pevkur also updated ministers on the progress of the Estonian-led IT Coalition's progress. The group has 11 members so far and contributions total €30 million.

"In addition, I am very pleased to see that the Steering Group of the coalition has already given the NATO procurement agency NSPA approval to release the first purchase orders that support Ukraine with the most critical needs," he said.

DefMin @HPevkur today ahead of the #NATO Defence Ministers' meeting on:

RU threat assessment

Regional plans

Defence spending pic.twitter.com/RxEHlP3yQh — MoD Estonia (@MoD_Estonia) February 15, 2024

The IT Coalition includes Ukraine, Estonia, Luxembourg, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania and Netherlands. The United Kingdom has signed a declaration of intent to join the coalition.

Commenting on the current situation regarding aid to Ukraine, Pevkur said: "2024 is a critical year for the Ramstein coalition, including the US and Europe, to agree on long-term support for Ukraine. The Government of Estonia has already made a long-term commitment to provide Ukraine with aid in the amount of 0.25 percent of our GDP for the next four years."

Analysis carried out by the Ministry of Defense shows if each Ramstein coalition member commits 0.25 percent of GDP, this would be enough for Ukraine to win the war in the coming years.

On Wednesday, the three Baltic States and three NATO battlegroup framework nations also gathered to discuss regional security.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!