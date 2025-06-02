Estonian-led IT Coalition raises over €1 billion to boost Ukraine's cyber defense

Over €1 billion has been raised by the Estonia and Luxembourg-led IT Coalition to support and develop Ukraine's cyber defence initiatives in its war with Russia, the group has said.

The Coalition is a network of 18 member nations that aims to boost Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces information and communication technologies to meet NATO's standards.

"It is a great source of pride that we have jointly raised over one billion euros in support of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces in the area of communications and technology," said Tuuli Duneton, undersecretary for defence policy at the Ministry of Defense, in a statement after a meeting in Tallinn last week.

Kateryna Chernohorenko, Ukraine's deputy minister of defense for digital transformation, said the country has strengthened the Defense Forces' digital capabilities.

Tuuli Duneton. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

This includes "reinforcing" the Oberih military service personnel registry, expanding the Reserve and Army+ applications, ensuring units have reliable and resilient communications, and scaling up the use of the DELTA battlefield management system, she said.

Since its launch in 2023, the Coalition has raised approximately €1.1 billion in both financial and material assistance. So far, Estonia has contributed nearly €7.8 million. Germany, the United States, and Sweden have been particularly notable contributors.

Duneton said she was "especially pleased" to welcome the Ukrainian experts as Russia's war puts them at the "absolute forefront" of cyber defense.

"The main challenge now, beyond the aid already delivered, is to get the rest of the pledged support to the battlefield and to address a number of critical needs that the Ukrainians described to us in more detail," the official said.

