Ukraine group meeting in Ramstein briefed on Estonian co-led IT coalition

The IT Coalition established to support Ukraine is co-led by Estonia and Luxembourg.
The IT Coalition established to support Ukraine is co-led by Estonia and Luxembourg. Source: Ministry of Defense/Flickr
The work of the IT Coalition is off to a great start, with 11 countries already having joined and talks underway for further expansion, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said Tuesday as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting at Ramstein Air Base was brought up to speed on the coalition led by Estonia and Luxembourg.

"The first procurement processes have already been initiated," Pevkur highlighted according to a press release.  

"As the future of Ukraine is in NATO, together we are also helping to bring the ICT of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in compliance with NATO standards," he continued. "The IT Coalition moreover supports all other capability coalitions, because information and communication technologies are an important part of ensuring success on the battlefield."

Established last September with the goal of boosting the IT capabilities of both Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the IT Coalition currently includes 11 states – Estonia, Luxembourg, Ukraine, Belgium, the Netherlands, Iceland, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Denmark and the U.K.

According to the Defense Ministry, more than €38 million in support has already been committed within the coalition. Participating states have moreover provided Ukraine with ICT assistance in the form of servers and other necessary equipment as well.

Tuesday's Ramstein meeting also focused on the activities of various other capability coalitions and the latest assistance packages that allies are providing for Ukraine.

"Along with many other allies, we are getting ready to announce new aid packages, however it is clear that we all have to do more, because the threat of the Russian war machine picking up speed is clearly higher now, after the so-called elections, than it was last week," Pevkur noted.

The UDCG, also known as the Ramstein group, is an alliance of more than 50 countries, including all 32 NATO member states, and the EU established to support Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale invasion thereof in February 2022.

Since its first meeting in April 2022, the group has continued coordinating oongoing military aid donations at monthly meetings held at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Tuesday marked the 20th meeting of the Ramstein group.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

