Defense Minister: Estonia to send €20 million in military aid to Ukraine

News
Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur in Kyiv.
Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur in Kyiv. Source: Estonian Ministry of Defense.
News

On Thursday, at a meeting in Kyiv with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov, Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) announced that Estonia will send the next package of military aid to Ukraine, worth €20 million. The newest package includes artillery ammunition rounds that are urgently needed to counter Russia's aggression.

"The package includes recoilless anti-tank guns, explosives, various types of artillery ammunition, gas masks, sniper equipment, smaller calibre ammunition and more. We put this package together with a focus on providing the maximum benefit to Ukraine while also making sure as not to diminish Estonian defense readiness," said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur.

The latest aid package includes 155 mm caliber shells, which represent Estonia's additional contribution to the European Union's initiative of sending one million shells to Ukraine. The replenishment of Estonia's contribution will be partly financed by Denmark. The precise quantities have not been made public for security reasons.

"The overview that Defense Minister Umerov gave us about the situation on the battlefield confirmed that this package is very much needed. However, it also showed clearly what, moving towards summer, Ukraine needs first and foremost: ammunition, all elements of air defense, and also spare parts and electronic warfare equipment," said Pevkur.

Estonia has previously supplied Ukraine with a range of other equipment including Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, artillery ammunition, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles and communications equipment. Field hospitals (in cooperation with Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Iceland), medical supplies, personal protective equipment and dry rations have also been supplied to Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:13

Estonia wants strong guarantees for eastern flank from new NATO leader

14:39

Defense Minister: Estonia to send €20 million in military aid to Ukraine

14:01

Duo Media responds to concerns over Russian-language channels' content

13:38

Raimond Kaljulaid does not rule out any potential SDE-EKRE cooperation in Tallinn

13:03

Estonian team ready for tough Euro 2024 play-off against Poland

12:25

LHV chief: Estonia has uniform approach to economy, wealthy countries do not

11:52

Estonian teachers' working hours debated at education agreement talks

11:10

Kallas: Russia defeat in Ukraine necessary to avoid World War III

10:36

SEB customer brings in nearly €13,000 in coins

10:07

City of Tallinn wants to curb e-scooter speeds, broaden parking zones

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.03

Estonia expelling Russian embassy employee

20.03

Kallas: Next NATO Secretary General should come from Eastern Europe

07:34

Kroonika: Foreign ministry social media 'influencer' India trip paid for by state

20.03

Tallinn's Stroomi to get beach house with observation deck next year

19.03

Tallinn's Peterburi tee renovation to start in autumn

19.03

Direct flights available to over 50 destinations from Tallinn this summer

20.03

First case of tickborne encephalitis already diagnosed in Estonia this year

20.03

Broken undersea cable reported between Vormsi, mainland Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo