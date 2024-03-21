Defense Minister: Estonia to send €20 million in military aid to Ukraine

On Thursday, at a meeting in Kyiv with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov, Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) announced that Estonia will send the next package of military aid to Ukraine, worth €20 million. The newest package includes artillery ammunition rounds that are urgently needed to counter Russia's aggression.

"The package includes recoilless anti-tank guns, explosives, various types of artillery ammunition, gas masks, sniper equipment, smaller calibre ammunition and more. We put this package together with a focus on providing the maximum benefit to Ukraine while also making sure as not to diminish Estonian defense readiness," said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur.

The latest aid package includes 155 mm caliber shells, which represent Estonia's additional contribution to the European Union's initiative of sending one million shells to Ukraine. The replenishment of Estonia's contribution will be partly financed by Denmark. The precise quantities have not been made public for security reasons.

"The overview that Defense Minister Umerov gave us about the situation on the battlefield confirmed that this package is very much needed. However, it also showed clearly what, moving towards summer, Ukraine needs first and foremost: ammunition, all elements of air defense, and also spare parts and electronic warfare equipment," said Pevkur.

Estonia has previously supplied Ukraine with a range of other equipment including Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, artillery ammunition, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles and communications equipment. Field hospitals (in cooperation with Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Iceland), medical supplies, personal protective equipment and dry rations have also been supplied to Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!