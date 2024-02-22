X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonia gains 95 islands, but loses 4 square kilometers with updated map

News
A new island mapped by the Land Board.
A new island mapped by the Land Board. Source: Maa-amet
News

A newly completed map of Estonia shows there are 95 more islands than previously thought, but the country is four square kilometers smaller.

The Land Board maps Estonia's coastline every eight years and the latest aerial images taken in 2020 revealed that the number of islands in territorial waters has risen from 2,222 islands to 2,317.

"The shoreline of the Baltic Sea is constantly changing. The shoreline is affected by post-ice age land uplift, as a result of which the ground surface rises, as well as by continuous coastal erosion and accretion processes, which are particularly intense with storms. Therefore, the shoreline has to be remapped from time to time," said Lea Pauts, head of the agency's Spatial Data Department.

It also set the size of the country at 45,335 square kilometers.

"Estonia is now 4 square kilometers smaller than the previous figures and we have to get used to the new official figures," said Pauts. The difference can be explained by more accurate mapping techniques and better source data.

Sea islands are included when they have an area of ​​100 square meters. The new islands may not be named soon.

"Whether and how they are named depends on their permanence, their specificity and whether people need to name them – for example, to explain to friends where they went canoeing in summer or ice-skating in winter," Pauts said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:30

Climate minstry planning changes to wind farm support scheme

16:55

Government approves civil defense plan

16:23

EADSE investigator disappointed by skating federation committee composition

15:46

Construction of new combat and disaster medicine training facility starts in Tartu

15:08

Estonia's 2023 press photos of the year unveiled at Viru Keskus

14:30

Global Estonian Report: February 22-29

13:54

Estonian Independence Day begins with flag raising ceremony

13:24

Narva not applying for extension to Estonian-language education transition

13:12

Government appoints Colonel Andrus Merilo as next EDF commander

12:55

Estonia gains 95 islands, but loses 4 square kilometers with updated map

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car

21.02

Emergency services puts out fire at Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus Updated

21.02

Former students accuse figure skating coach Anna Levandi of abuse

21.02

FSB reportedly ask travelers crossing Estonian border about attitudes towards EU

20.02

Salm to US defense publication: Takes Europe a year to fulfill Ukrainian artillery shells orders

21.02

Tallinn apartment prices increased year-on-year

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.02

Tallinn removing outdated street signs

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: