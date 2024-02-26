Rein Lang: Before us corruption, after us the flood

The personalized state idea should be expedited if we want to be innovative and competitive as a society. Tallying up the cost could be left for once we know exactly what we want, Rein Lang writes.

It is a pan-European political naivist narrative for the simpleminded that every previous government was wracked with corruption. Let us clean the stables after which our cows will start milking pure cream.

This was put to the best use at the 2023 Riigikogu elections in Estonia. While a political flood followed, more than a few people could drive around in a fancy car on society's dime for a while. High-sounding political campaigns aimed at fighting corruption need to be taken with a pinch of salt and a healthy dose of skepticism.

Journalism's marketing-oriented but also naivist narrative is that every ruling government is wracked with corruption, which is then selflessly unmasked and dragged into the light by said press around the clock.

Here, too, one benefits from the ability for critical thought. It is the purpose of journalism, so why keep repeating the fact so tirelessly?

Market economies have marketing tricks. If a network interrupts our favorite program to advertise a magical laundry detergent that removes all stains and makes clothes prettier, we do not consider it to be the absolute truth.

Every political idea immediately finding itself on the receiving end of a media broadside is a social custom that one simply needs to account for. Often we are not dealing with criticism, but simple point-scoring motivated by political, personal and who knows what other kind of considerations.

Experienced politicians know the mechanism of their political opponents and competitors putting their personal connections to use in order to drum up a negative reaction to whichever initiative. The more successful one is at amplifying said negativity in the media in general, as well as in narrower journalistic circles, the more their opponent could see their rating fall. Political poll results, published several times a month, have a far greater effect on life in Estonia than we care to admit.

There was a time when a ministry carried out a risk analysis for every new legislative initiative to gauge the public's reaction. Journalism was almost always the chief risk and it needed to be considered how to manage it. In modern speak: a communication plan had to be drawn up. This did not always succeed, because the ingenuity of complete fools must not be underestimated, and the narrow circle of politically engaged media workers in Estonia certainly have a black belt in bastardry.

It is likely that Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) was sent a reminder from the Government Office that he is in charge of the part of the coalition agreement that speaks of the personalized state concept. Task not performed! Something needed to be done and, as usual, it was done before any thought could be given as to how best to do it.

The personalized state, often dubbed seamless society in marketing materials, is not an activity plan sporting a concrete plan. Rather, it is an idea from 2015 as presented by Nortal CEO Priit Alamäe. Similar to the Tiger Leap idea proposed 20 years earlier. A good idea that should now be populated with meaning. Tying it to corruption is arbitrary and foolish, but it sells.

Swift progress should be made with the personalized state idea if our society wants to be the least bit innovative and competitive. Whereas the cost could be tallied up after we know what we want.

How about we start with a heated debate over what kind of data on its citizens and their organizations the state collects, maintains and uses. What part of it should be public? A detailed example could be whether a vehicle's license plate and the personal data of its registered user should be public knowledge at all times, as is the case with company board members? A bigger question could be who needs the bloody construction register? How much of companies' annual reports should be public? Etc.

I'm afraid the personalized state ship is headed for stormy seas. Priit Alamäe has often given the following example of a personalized state. Instead of spending time and energy on applying for benefits, the state should make the latter (money, services etc.) available to people automatically, without any red tape. Beautiful! But what if the person does not want it? Will the right to receive from the state be in the future tied to the obligation to accept it? A point of debate.

In truth, it is a hot mess work on which is only starting. But at least it has become more of a topic at company social events and all manner of conferences.

Personally, I have presented a lot of decision-makers, ministers with a slide presentation and proposed the formation of a specialist panel that would put together a white book for the future data legislation. It would give us something based on which to plan future steps. But to no avail. One big fish even blankly asked me in whose interest that would be.

How about we try to live without constant accusations of corruption and constant suspicions of people really being ducks.

Rein Lang (Reform Party) worked for software developer Nortal 2016-2018. He has served as Estonia's minister of justice and minister of culture and been active in the media business.

