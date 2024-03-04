Income tax refunds start on March 5

Income tax repayments start on Tuesday (March 5). The deadline for submitting 2023's tax returns is the end of April.

Overpaid income tax will be refunded from tomorrow, regardless of whether a tax return was submitted in the first hours after opening the system or later, the Tax and Customs Board said.

Making refunds to people submitting their returns on paper will be started in mid-March.

With the tax returns submitted this year, it is the last time to use the increased basic exemption for a child of up to 17 years old, deduct housing loan interest from taxable income and transfer unused tax incentives to spouse's tax return.

Unused tax exemptions can be transferred to the spouse if the total annual income of the spouses does not exceed €50,400 per calendar year and one of the spouses did not earn income in 2023 or his or her annual income was less than €2,160.

The party whose income was lower and wants to transfer their benefit to the other should fill in their tax return first. Housing loan interest can be deducted from the total income in the amount of up to €300 euros, but not more than 50 percent of the total taxable income earned.

Increased basic exemption for children is pre-filled in the tax return of the parent who has received child allowance from the Social Insurance Board during the year.

Submission of income tax returns started on February 15.

