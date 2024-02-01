Income tax declaration starts on February 15, refunds from March 5

Income tax declarations can be filed from February 15 and the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) encourages people to check their details for repayments.

The MTA will start refunding overpaid tax from March 5 if the declaration was submitted online, and from March 18 if filed on paper.

The agency stresses there is no need to hurry. Overpaid income tax is not dependent on the time of submission.

Those wishing to submit a paper tax return should wait until the end of March or the start of April, as queues are usually very long at the start, said the MTA's Annika Oja.

She said people should check their data as it is one of the most common reasons why overpaid income tax is not returned.

Last year, 783,000 income tax returns were submitted in Estonia. Of these, 96.5 percent were submitted electronically.

€217 million of overpaid income tax was returned, while an additional €86.3 million of income tax needed to be paid.

