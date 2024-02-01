X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Income tax declaration starts on February 15, refunds from March 5

News
Declaring income tax on a smart phone.
Declaring income tax on a smart phone. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Income tax declarations can be filed from February 15 and the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) encourages people to check their details for repayments.

The MTA will start refunding overpaid tax from March 5 if the declaration was submitted online, and from March 18 if filed on paper.

The agency stresses there is no need to hurry. Overpaid income tax is not dependent on the time of submission.

Those wishing to submit a paper tax return should wait until the end of March or the start of April, as queues are usually very long at the start, said the MTA's Annika Oja.

She said people should check their data as it is one of the most common reasons why overpaid income tax is not returned.

Last year, 783,000 income tax returns were submitted in Estonia. Of these, 96.5 percent were submitted electronically. 

€217 million of overpaid income tax was returned, while an additional €86.3 million of income tax needed to be paid.

More information can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:29

Tallinn's Raekoja plats needs renovation

20:55

Ambassador: Ukraine aid package agreement is a victory for diplomacy

20:25

Government has no specific plan to stimulate economy

19:43

Income tax declaration starts on February 15, refunds from March 5

19:28

Retail automotive fuel prices to continue fluctuating in coming months

18:43

'Pealtnägija': Estonian prosecutors suspect collusion behind Kredex grants

18:32

Trust in Riigikogu, government fell last year

18:25

MP: Only a complete embargo will stop trade with Russia

17:40

Ministry does not recommend banning gambling and quick loan ads

17:15

Domestic electricity independence in Estonia rises while cost-benefit falls

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07:04

Gallery: Russia closes border crossing into Estonia for renovation

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.01

Unemployment benefit could be reduced by 3 months under new reform

31.01

EKI: Estonia's current economic situation is comparable to 2010

15:25

One in three men in Estonia experience intimate partner violence

08:53

Ice skaters using Linnahall roof as ad hoc rink

07:40

Tartu courthouse wall defaced with 'Z' symbols

10:45

War in Ukraine boosts Estonian-Russian medicine trade 600-fold

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: