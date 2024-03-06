Estonian Cancer Society purchases top-quality mobile CT scanner

The purchase of the mobile CT scanner was supported by a donation of €1 million from a foundation associated with the family of Priit Piilmann, a businessman who passed away in 2022. This is the first grant the charity has awarded.

The new computed tomography (CT) scanner will enable screening for lung cancer, as well as other examinations ordered by specialists and carried out close to patients' homes.

"It's such a good diagnostic machine, and it's state-of-the-art technology, low radiation as well as mobile, so we can move it to any place in Estonia, even to the islands if necessary," said Vahur Valvere, president of the Estonian Cancer Society.

"I'm very happy that it has all worked out this way, that we were able to put our shoulder to the wheel for this fantastic and worthwhile project," said charity co-founder Eve Piilmann.

"This disease has touched us relatively closely and, in addition to the fact that this dovetailed with our foundation's strategy, the personal side of it makes it feel especially good to help prevent it happening to so many other people in Estonia," said Kristjan Piilmann, who is also a co-founder of the charity.

