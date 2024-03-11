X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Transport administration sells personal data too easily, says inspectorate

News
AKI signage.
AKI signage. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

According to the Data Protection Inspectorate, it is too easy for private companies in Estonia to access various registers. The inspectorate is conducting a supervisory procedure against the traffic register, which it says sells too much personal data to debt collection companies.

According to the Data Protection Inspectorate (AKI), the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) shares data with private companies too easily.

"We have a case pending against the Transport Administration's traffic registry, where it turns out that private companies have direct access to traffic registry data. And if they want to find out who owns a car with a certain license plate, they make a request and get the information from there. And in 2022, if I'm not mistaken, [debt collection company ] Julianus Inkasso, for example, had made 73,000 (queries) to the traffic register," Liisa Ojangu, chief of supervision at the Data Protection Inspectorate, said.

Oliver Markvart, a member of the Julianus board, said that the figure of more than 70,000 traffic fines is true.

"The volume is not surprising – we have almost half a million claims pending in Estonia at any given time. From the traffic register we get a personal identification number or a registration number, and from the population register we get an address corresponding to the personal identification number, an e-mail address and in some cases maybe a telephone number, but that's all," Markvart said.

A large proportion of the claims are for small parking fines, while at the higher end there are also claims for consumer loans. According to Markvart, the data in Julianus is certainly not leaked and no one sells it on.

"To be honest, I can't imagine who they could be sold to or for, or who would be interested in them," he said.

"Unfortunately, we have a pending lawsuit in which we have found that Krediidiregister OÜ also passes on the information they obtain from the population register to the other debt collection companies," Ojangu said.

Until now, debt collection agencies in Estonia have not been subject to state control, but they will now have to apply for a license from the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority (Finantsinspektsioon) by the end of the year.

The new law doesn't deal directly with data protection, but the financial supervisory authority will be able to monitor their activities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

LIHTSAD UUDISED

vikerraadio e-dictation

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:03

Businesses looking for new markets to exit export slump

21:12

Transport administration sells personal data too easily, says inspectorate

21:09

Niguliste Museum opens tower gallery with exhibition on pilgrimage in Livonia Updated

20:41

Photos: Taje Paldrok exhibition 'Universal Revelations' opens in Tallinn

20:05

Bank of Estonia economist: Businesses worried over high loan interest rates

19:33

EU platform directive finally passes after Estonia and Greece vote in favor

19:27

Justice minister: I am concerned about prosecutor's office

18:40

e-Governance Academy, NATO unite to boost Moldova cybersecurity capacity

18:01

Cycle lanes set for Tallinn's Peterburi tee and Lastekodu tänav this year

17:22

Politicians: Parmas-Laanet conflict requires investigation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.03

Finnish police remove former Estonian PM Taavi Rõivas from flight

13:23

Finnair and Finnish police refrain from providing details on Rõivas incident

07:03

Colonel: Ukraine preparing to use its new aircraft by shooting down Russia's

10.03

Reili Rand: Estonia should not be given to Tallinn and Harju County

08:05

Ministry looking to boost voluntary contribution to national defense

08.03

First six Russian citizens issued orders to leave Latvia

07.03

Lithuanian intelligence: Russia preparing for long confrontation with NATO

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: