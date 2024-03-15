Baltics see EU's biggest life expectancy gap between men and women

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have the biggest differences in life expectancy between men and women, data from the EU's statistics agency Eurostat shows.

Newly published data from 2022, shows women outlive men in every member state.

A woman's average life expectancy is 83.3 years, while men's is 77.9 years – a difference of 5.4 years.

But the gap was considerably larger in the Baltics. Latvia had the widest gap at 10 years, followed by Estonia and Lithuania with 8.7 years.

The smallest difference was in the Netherlands (2.9 years), Ireland (3.3 years) and Sweden (3.4 years).

The EU's average life expectancy at birth in 2022 was 80.6 years. It was 78.1 years for Estonians, and 75.6 and 74.5 years for Lithuania and Latvia, respectively.

The longest life expectancy was in Spain (83.2 years) and the shortest in Bulgaria (72.3 years).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!