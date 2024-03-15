X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Baltics see EU's biggest life expectancy gap between men and women

News
A pensioner.
A pensioner. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have the biggest differences in life expectancy between men and women, data from the EU's statistics agency Eurostat shows.

Newly published data from 2022, shows women outlive men in every member state.

A woman's average life expectancy is 83.3 years, while men's is 77.9 years – a difference of 5.4 years.

But the gap was considerably larger in the Baltics. Latvia had the widest gap at 10 years, followed by Estonia and Lithuania with 8.7 years.

The smallest difference was in the Netherlands (2.9 years), Ireland (3.3 years) and Sweden (3.4 years).

The EU's average life expectancy at birth in 2022 was 80.6 years. It was 78.1 years for Estonians, and 75.6 and 74.5 years for Lithuania and Latvia, respectively.

The longest life expectancy was in Spain (83.2 years) and the shortest in Bulgaria (72.3 years).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mark Gerassimenko, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:24

Two people die in a fire in Võru as 2024 fire deaths climb to 20

15:15

Traffic instructor: People struggling to apply what they've learned in driving school

13:55

Kristiina Saks: What do Estonians' media habits tell us about integration?

12:40

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

12:16

Estonia mulling hiking aviation fees

12:05

Gallery: Center Party holds meeting to protest against car tax

11:22

Marko Mägi: We cannot afford to be ecologically shortsighted

10:48

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

10:31

Gallery: Simen Johan's 'Until the Kingdom Comes' opens at Fotografiska

10:13

Kelly Sildaru wins Estonian championship after more than a year out of the game

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.03

Estonia supports the creation of a database for workers from non-EU countries

14.03

Estonian convert to Islam on the meaning of Ramadan

16.03

Kalle Laanet resigns as justice minister Updated

10:48

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

12:40

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

16.03

Health minister: A progressive income tax will develop in Estonia

15.03

Minister: Fibenol choosing Latvia, not good news for Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: