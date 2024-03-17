Tallinn planning spring campaign to find teachers

Tallinn currently has 122 vacant teaching positions, while it is probably just the tip of the iceberg as over a thousand of the capital's teachers have reached retirement age, head of the city's Education Department Kaarel Rundu said. Tallinn is planning to launch a campaign to find teachers come spring.

"There are 122 vacant teaching positions in Tallinn at this time. Another important factor we need to keep in mind is that many teachers who have hit retirement age are still working, teaching young people, whereas they now number around one thousand," Rundu told ERR.

He said that the city's schools are also short on speech therapists, special education teachers and psychologists. "Also, when thinking about the transition to teaching in Estonian in all schools, language and literature teachers. Somewhat surprisingly, music teachers are also sought-after," the head of the Tallinn Education Department said.

Rundu revealed that Tallinn is planning a recruitment campaign this spring to engage and support specialists who could get into teaching. He said that more people need to contribute to the field also in light of Estonia's education reform.

"To come and help out primarily in terms of the biggest reform in recent years, the switch to teaching in Estonian in all schools. The switch requires the contribution of everyone in society. It goes beyond being just the business of Russian education institutions," he emphasized.

Rundu also pointed to a recent report by the Riigikogu Foresight Center, according to which Estonia has a so-called reserve of 2,300-2,400 people who have been trained as teachers but do not currently work as such.

"We also want to engage them," he noted.

The head of the Tallinn Education Department said that higher salary could be one part of the motivation to become a teacher in the capital. "Looking at last year, the pay of teachers was 133 percent of the national average, which could also be a motivator for at least considering a teaching career in Tallinn.

Tallinn has had around 800 wanted ads for teachers since last summer.

