Weather in Estonia to get milder again this week

Early spring morning in Tallinn.
Early spring morning in Tallinn. Source: Patrik Tamm / ERR
The current cold snap is to be gradually replaced by more spring-like conditions as the week goes on, though it will be mostly cloudy with showers, and winds later on in the week.

Daytime temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to be milder than those seen on Monday, but still may get down to near zero in some coastal areas.

Monday night's sub-zero temperatures continue into Tuesday morning, while skies will remain overcast all day, but with only light easterly breezes.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Source: ERR

Temperatures will climb as the day goes on, though only up to +2 degrees Celsius over the islands, +4-5 degrees on the mainland. It will remain dry.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Source: ERR

On Wednesday, a few rain clouds will reach Estonia, which can spell rain, or sleet and snow at night. Wet conditions are set to prevail on Thursday as rain clouds move across the country from the West to the East.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Wednesday, March 20 to Saturday, March 23. Source: ERR

Friday will be rainy, but also windy, though temperatures will be above zero, both at night and during the day.

The average air temperature daytime is to fluctuate between +4 and +6 degrees through to the weekend, while at night it will vary between zero and +3.

On Saturday, conditions will be calmer, with the sun making an appearance between the showery spells.

Dawn on Tuesday was at 6.24 a.m., whereas by Saturday it will be over 10 minutes earlier, at 6.12 a.m. Similarly, whereas sunset is at 6.33 p.m. on Tuesday, it falls at 6.43 p.m. on Saturday. Thursday is the vernal equinox, meaning the start of spring. The rate at which the days get longer (currently by five minutes 21 seconds per day) starts to slow up from that point on; the clocks go forward on Sunday, March 31.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Ele Pedassaar.

