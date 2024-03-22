Tallinn's Seaplane Harbor Museum preparing to reopen in May

Seaplane Harbor.
Seaplane Harbor. Source: Lennusadam
The Estonian Maritime Museum's Seaplane Harbor in Tallinn is due to reopen for visitors on May 12. After the current renovation work is complete, the interactive section of the museum's main exhibition will be larger, and an exhibit on Estonian seaplaning is also set to be added.

At the start of the renovation work, an anti-aircraft gun weighing 26 tonnes, which had been on loan from the Estonian War Museum was removed from display in the Seaplane Harbor. An exhibition on Estonian naval aviation will be installed in its place.

The Seaplane Harbor is currently undergoing renovations, though some of its new exhibits are already in place.

They will be on display as part of an exhibition on crazy sea voyages. Among them are Estonian Olympic windsurfer Ingrid Puusta's sailboat, in which she sailed across the Baltic Sea in 2016 to raise money to support people with disabilities. The boat Andres and Heiki Hanso sailed from England to Estonia in 2007 will also be there.

There will also be an interactive exhibition, where visitors can play on simulators or practice coping with seasickness on a lifeboat mounted on a trampoline.

The medieval ship wreck found in Tallinn's Lootsi tänav will not be put on display to visitors straight away, as a special hangar first needs to be built to accommodate it.

Editor: Michael Cole

