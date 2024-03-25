Health Board recommends not drinking or boiling warm tap water

The Finnish public health authority finds that warm or even lukewarm tap water is not meant for drinking or cooking as it may contain a harmful chemical. While relevant studies have not been carried out in Estonia on account of new and stricter water safety rules having been introduced, the Estonian Health Board also recommends drinking and boiling cold tap water.

Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) studies indicate that the flow of hot water through plastic pipes can release the dangerous chemical bisphenol A. According to Helsingin Sanomat, this chemical may affect the human immune and nervous systems or fertility. Large amounts of the chemical have been linked to kidney and liver damage in animal tests.

Lauri Liepkalns, chief specialist of the environmental health department of the Estonian Health Board, stated that the content of bisphenol A in hot tap water has not yet been studied in Estonia.

Water safety regulations in Europe have only recently become stricter, and the measuring instruments have become more precise. This means that water, which met the required standards just a couple of years ago, may not meet the new standards now. "The Finns simply got ahead of us in this regard," he said.

Based on the Finnish study, the Estonian Health Board now also advises against using warm or lukewarm water for drinking and food preparation.

"For drinking and food preparation, it's better to avoid using hot water from the tap, and cold water should be preferred. If there's greater concern and someone wants to protect themselves even more, the Finns also recommended flushing the pipes. This means that in the morning, before starting to use water, let it run for a bit. This is to exchange the water that has been standing in the pipes inside the house overnight. By doing this, there's an even smaller chance that something might be released. This recommendation is actually relevant also in old houses and areas where there might be, for example, lead pipes or pipes containing lead somewhere underground," Liepkalns commented.

The Finnish health authority believes that the chemical likely does not disappear even when the water is boiled. Some chemicals do evaporate, but not this one.

Rein Munter, professor emeritus at TalTech, stated that the chemical primarily releases from plastic pipes when warm or hot water flows through. Similarly, it can leach into the water if, for example, a plastic water bottle is left in a hot car during summer.

"If our groundwater comes through different pipes, from which it does not leach, for example, through metal pipes, then there is no problem. The main issue here is through which pipe the hot water comes," he said.

Munter noted that, broadly speaking, the newer the house someone lives in, the more likely their water flows through plastic pipes.

--

