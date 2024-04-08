Government lowers revenue forecast from doubling fines

Coins.
Coins. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
While the Ministry of Justice was initially hoping to generate revenue of €15.8 million from doubling Estonia's fine unit, new calculations put the sum at €10.4 million.

The plan to double the fine unit and through it traffic fine rates is included in Estonia's state budget strategy (RES). ERR reported March 27 that experts believe the new fine rates would yield nowhere near the expected revenue.

While the RES expects €15.8 million, the explanatory memorandum of the bill forecasts a 10-30 percent rise in revenue from fines, which in the case of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) would amount to just €1.1-3.3 million.

The Ministry of Justice has finished the draft law now and has adjusted the revenue expectation down to €10.4 million.

€40 fine for stowaways

In the same document, the Ministry of the Interior points out that the amendment aims to lower the maximum sanction from ten fine units to five so that the fine for traveling without a ticket remains at a maximum of €40.

"Without remarks about the sanction rate, we draw attention to the fact that, as a rule, the extrajudicial process applies a simplified procedure in the case of this offense, where a fine of €20 is imposed for traveling without a ticket as a punitive measure, which should also be explained in the explanatory memorandum."

The Ministry of Justice has taken this comment into account in the draft legislation and abandons the reduction of the maximum limit.

"Going forward, it will be possible to punish traveling without a ticket with a fine of up to 80 fine units, with the punitive fine being €40 euros instead of the previous €20 euros," notes the Ministry of Justice.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

