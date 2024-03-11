X

Carri Ginter: Doubling fine rates unjustified

Carri Ginter.
Carri Ginter. Source: Kirke Ert/ERR
Attorney at law Carri Ginter does not believe Estonia's decision to double fine rates to be warranted. He says there is no evidence to suggest heftier fines make law-abiding citizens.

According to a new plan by the Ministry of Justice, fine rates will be doubled from next year.

Lawyer Carri Ginter finds the explanations for the sharp increase in fine rates incomprehensible. "In my opinion, fines could be increased by one or two percent each year. Let it go along with the cost of living. Why do we need such shock increases? It's just lack of planning," Ginter said on "Terevisioon" on Monday.

Ginter said that the shock increase in the fine unit (from €4 to €8) will lead to societal problems. "It is suggested that those who follow the law have nothing to fear and that 'there's no need to speed.' But socially, it's still a problem. One family member makes a mistake and gets fined, and the rest of the family suffers. 'You don't have to speed' – this argument doesn't help the family out of trouble," Ginter remarked.

According to Ginter, the existing fines have been very reasonable in size – they are disciplinary without pushing anyone into poverty. "Now there's a bit of a risk that families will be hit hard," Ginter said.

The state should not communicate with citizens through punishment, Ginter stated. In his view, it's bad if the state dreams that people break more rules and as a result, more money flows into the state budget.

Speed cameras are a humane solution, according to Ginter. "The interesting thing about speed cameras is that it's not exactly a fine – it is not reflected in your punishment history. In this sense, speed cameras are very humane and a good solution. They are placed in very dangerous places, on curves or somewhere with more accidents, and then you get this financial reminder," Ginter explained.

Ginter mentioned that the Ministry of Justice is currently working on a project analyzing how fines actually affect people. "But the budget is in a rush. Right now, it's not yet known whether a higher fine has a better effect in directing people's behavior. It's believed to have an effect, but that's just an opinion," Ginter stated.

Experience from other countries suggests that punishment does not positively affect people's behavior. "It leads to defiance, resentment towards the state," Ginter said.

According to Ginter, the government makes decisions based on gut feelings and slogans. "We're constantly told that 'speed kills.' I researched it and tried to find statistics to confirm that many dangerous accidents happen on the country's main roads due to exceeding the speed limit by less than 20 km/h. It turns out that the state doesn't have such statistics. It's a gut feeling. Things are based on slogans. 'Speed kills' – can you dare argue with that?" Ginter remarked.

Ginter pointed out that adopting a model similar to Finland, where fine sizes are determined based on income, would result in people who do not legally declare their incomes receiving smaller fines than those who do so honestly.

Estonians are obedient people who don't need to be influenced by fines, according to Ginter. "Imagine raising your child in a way that you hope they break the rules so you can take their phone away. The current attitude is that the budget desperately needs Estonians to speed," Ginter said.

Ginter expressed concern that the sharp increase in fine rates causes disproportionately high stress in society.

"I'm most worried about families. Because really, when that fine comes, someone makes a mistake, then it's paid for out of someone's school textbooks or breakfast money. The stress that spreads across society is disproportionate," Ginter explained.

--

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

Source: "Terevisioon"

