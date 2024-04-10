Supermarket on lemonade tax: Consumer choices are already changing

News
Sweetened drinks.
Sweetened drinks. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Retailers say consumers' habits are changing and becoming increasingly health-conscious, even before the government introduces its new tax on sugary drinks in 2026.

At COOP Eesti, the sale of sweetened soft drinks has decreased by 7 percent on-year, while the sales of sugar-free drinks have increased by 22 percent. Purchasing director Oliver Rist said consumer preferences are clearly changing.

"Consumers are more health-conscious. It's not just about sugar. We are also seeing a reduction in the salt content of salty products. The producer is moving to where the consumer is going," Rist told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Saku Brewery's product portfolio includes both soft drinks and juices. Under the next tax, a bottle of Kali will rise by 75 percent, said Company manager Jaan Härms. This is bound to affect sales. However, he believes sales of healthier vitamin drinks will increase.

"In the last eight years, we have reduced the sugar content in our drinks by more than 20 percent," Härms said.

Jaan Härms Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"There are also some beverage categories where it has already been taken to the point where consumers will no longer accept it. In our vitamin water range, there was one product where we took the sugar down to a very low level and it was no longer a taste that consumers would have been happy to buy and it had to be discontinued in that form unfortunately," he added.

The introduction of the tax has already been delayed from 2025 to 2026 as the electronic declaration system will not be completed by next year. Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE) said the tax will not change.

The tax is expected to generate €25 million in its first year, but the amount will decrease over time.

"€25 million is the revenue forecast for the first year, but I hope that there will be a reduction in tax revenue thereafter. If consumption goes down, so will tax revenue.," said Sikkut.

Riina Sikkut. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Next year's state budget is forecast to be in deficit, and potentially larger than the EU rules allow. Far more than €25 million is needed to patch the hole.

"Of course, this is not enough to cover budget needs. It is one step towards higher fixed revenues for the country. But this fundamental concern of staying within the agreed budgetary rules will have to be addressed by other decisions," the minister said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:21

Riigikogu removes tax exemption from Slava Ukraini NGO

20:08

Education ministry: High school exams failure due to human error

19:25

Supermarket on lemonade tax: Consumer choices are already changing

19:23

City councilman: It's not quite right that mine is the deciding vote in Tallinn

18:54

Young fathers most likely victims of occupational accidents

18:35

Future of Rail Baltic funding uncertain due to delays,EP elections

18:16

British TV personality Lucy Worsley to visit Tallinn for HeadRead festival

17:51

Number of accommodated foreign tourists up in February

17:23

Heat records broken in Estonia as temperatures hit 25 degrees

17:06

ERJK: Influencer's videos can be viewed as promo for a politician

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12:52

Tallinn to demolish illegally constructed building

09.04

Seven museums offering free events for Estonian language learners

09.04

AI forcing Estonian universities to rethink study organization

16:50

German who learned Estonian: I don't believe in linguistic talent

09.04

Estonia could take delivery of new self-propelled howitzers in five years

09.04

Majority of non-Estonian residents define themselves as Estonian Russians

17:23

Heat records broken in Estonia as temperatures hit 25 degrees

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo