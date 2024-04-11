Consistency is key when protecting gardens from moles

Mole.
Mole. Source: Unsplash / Ahmad Kanbar
Mole hills are almost every gardener's nightmare. Pille Hermann, plant protection specialist at the Tallinn Botanical Gardens, told "Terevisioon" that consistency is the most important thing when standing up to moles.

While an industrious mole can do a lot of damage to a garden visually, Hermann said that the animal is not all bad. "They eat the bugs that eat our plants," she noted, adding that moles feast on wire-worms, beetles and snail eggs. The researcher said that moles do not touch plants and their roots.

One should always go on the offensive against moles as soon as possible, the specialist said. Both chemical and natural methods can be used.

Sticking strong-smelling bird cherry branches in mole mounds can help. "Moles' eyesight is nothing to write home about, while theirs is an excellent sense of smell. Bird cherry has a pungent odor, which a mole might choose to avoid," Hermann explained, adding that the branches should be replaced every other day. "Consistency is key and one can't afford to kick back."

She said that sour milk, garlic and an infusion of nettles can also work as olfactory deterrents.

Moles' good sense of smell also means one should always wear gloves when working with mole mounds. "They can smell a human's involvement and move a little to avoid the trap you've set," Hermann said.

Those in the process of laying down their lawns should consider protective netting. "It is installed 15 centimeters below the ground and is fine enough for a mole not to get through," the specialist explained.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Marcus Turovski

Source: "Terevisioon"

