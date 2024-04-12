EIS developers handed in letter of resignation back in March

Two developers of the EIS examinations information system reject being made the scapegoats for recent pilot e-examination and schools' entry exam failures . The developers also said that they first heard of the plan to replace them, which the Ministry of Education claims it had last year, from Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera," Postimees writes.

"It is not true that the EIS team could not do its work and was fired. The team resigned in early March as a result of the management style of the technology department of the Ministry of Education and Research. We postponed the date of departure until the final week of the pilot exams, following a request from the ministry," members of the EIS development team Ahti Kelder and Vilve Roosioks said. They claim that representatives of the ministry have helped spread false information.

The team also claims that the ministry has not had any criticism for their work.

The ministry also has no capacity to evaluate the work because the business side of EIS is attached to the Education and Youth Board (Harno), the developers find.

They said that EIS is a modern system designed to withstand great workloads, while the specific incidents were only detected once the system failed for which an in-house report was immediately filed.

"Representatives of the ministry had no reason to send confusing signals to the media," Kelder and Roosioks maintain. "What those two incidents have in common is that difference between the workload test of the system and the actual workload during the exams was not accurately estimated."

Communications adviser for the ministry Elo Eesmäe told Postimees that it's true two members of the EIS team handed in letters of resignation in March.

