Räägu Ukrainian School celebrates second anniversary

Ukrainian children celebrated the second anniversary of Tallinn's Räägu School on Thursday (April 11).

The facility, a branch of Tallinna Lilleküla High School in Kristiine, was opened on April 11, 2022 for children who fled Russia's full-scale invasion. There are currently 417 students studying in 18 classes and some of the teachers are Ukrainian.

Anu Luure, principal of Lilleküla High School, said the educational environment has allowed children to "thrive" and integrate.

"Räägu School is aptly described by its motto "A school with two hearts," she said in a statement.

The school has matured a lot in the last two years, Luure said: "We learn new Estonian words and phrases every day. We are continually curious, creative, and sometimes assertively independent, characteristics typical of youthful exuberance. It's a dynamic and exciting place to grow and learn."

A concert and ceremony were held to mark the occasion on Thursday.

Deputy Mayor Andrei Kante highlighted the school's mission to help children who fled their homeland integrate into Estonian society.

"The school has demonstrated exemplary performance, earning recognition and support from students, parents, and the Ukrainian community. I wish the school continued success and warmth in its endeavors," he said.

Luure said Räägu has received a lot of help from the wider community since it opened its doors.

