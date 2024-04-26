Popov resigns from Tallinn City Council

Center Party faction member Arkadi Popov, chairman of the board of the West Tallinn Central Hospital, said he will resign from the city council.

Popov said he made the announcement with a heavy heart but justified his decision by saying the change of power makes it difficult for him as head of the hospital.

"I decided that, in the current turbulent political situation, as the head of a large medical institution, I could not afford to sit on two chairs at once – being in opposition, to actively criticize the initiatives of the governing coalition in Tallinn and, on the other hand, to implement the reforms of the health care system proposed by the hospital owner, the city," the doctor said.

He added that the head of the hospital's political activities must not affect the life and developments of the medical institution.

"I had to choose between the role of a municipal politician and that of a doctor and decided that as a doctor I was more useful to society," Popov said.

Popov was a member of the Center Party faction in the council, but he does not belong to the party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!