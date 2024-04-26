Popov resigns from Tallinn City Council

News
Arkadi Popov.
Arkadi Popov. Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
News

Center Party faction member Arkadi Popov, chairman of the board of the West Tallinn Central Hospital, said he will resign from the city council.

Popov said he made the announcement with a heavy heart but justified his decision by saying the change of power makes it difficult for him as head of the hospital.

"I decided that, in the current turbulent political situation, as the head of a large medical institution, I could not afford to sit on two chairs at once – being in opposition, to actively criticize the initiatives of the governing coalition in Tallinn and, on the other hand, to implement the reforms of the health care system proposed by the hospital owner, the city," the doctor said.

He added that the head of the hospital's political activities must not affect the life and developments of the medical institution.

"I had to choose between the role of a municipal politician and that of a doctor and decided that as a doctor I was more useful to society," Popov said.

Popov was a member of the Center Party faction in the council, but he does not belong to the party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:55

Solar powered lockers helping to reduce Estonia's food waste

17:29

Finnair plane aborts landing at Tartu airport due to GPS interference

16:50

Eesti 200 wants to see cutback plan from finance minister

16:48

President Karis confirms Piret Hartman's appointment as regional minister

16:23

Open Spirit 24 discovers 40 historical ordnances in Estonian waters

15:59

Gallery: New joint exhibition opens at three south Estonian museums

15:19

Popov resigns from Tallinn City Council

14:46

EDF: Russia intensifying attacks before US equipment arrives in Ukraine

14:31

Estonia's Kaldvee and Lill sweep aside Canada to reach World Curling semis

14:10

Estonia's Mark Lajal reaches ATP Challenger semi-finals in Shenzhen

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.04

People in Estonia throwing away books they spent hours in line for years ago

08:09

Transparency International: Bolt lobby appears to violate good practice

25.04

Estonia will not be measuring average speeds in the coming years

24.04

Locked Shields cyber defense exercise kicks off in Tallinn

07:39

Ministry recommends Moscow Orthodox congregations to join apostolic church

25.04

Estonian government to send unrealistic budget plans to Europe

25.04

Annika Kadaja: Estonian bureaucracy once again eating up EU investment

24.04

EurActiv: Bolt lobbied hard to shape Estonia's position on gig work directive

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo