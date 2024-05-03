Watch again: Kaja Kallas debates EU security at Sorbonne University in Paris

On May 3, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas visited Paris, where she met French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. She also took part in a discussion on European security at the Sorbonne University.

The meetings focused on support for Ukraine, European security, and preparations for the upcoming NATO Washington Summit. Situation in the Middle East and the development of bilateral relations between Estonia and France were also discussed discussed.

As part of her visit, Prime Minister Kallas delivered a speech on the future of Europe at an event organized by the Robert Schuman Foundation at the Sciences Po university in Paris.

The Prime Minister also took part in a discussion on European security issues organized by the French newspaper Libération at the Sorbonne University. The discussion was broadcast on the YouTube channel of Libération.

