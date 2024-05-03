Watch again: Kaja Kallas debates EU security at Sorbonne University in Paris

News
Kaja Kallas at the University of Sorbonne in Paris.
Kaja Kallas at the University of Sorbonne in Paris. Source: Jürgen Randma/Stenbock House
News

On May 3, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas visited Paris, where she met French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. She also took part in a discussion on European security at the Sorbonne University.

The meetings focused on support for Ukraine, European security, and preparations for the upcoming NATO Washington Summit. Situation in the Middle East and the development of bilateral relations between Estonia and France were also discussed discussed.

As part of her visit, Prime Minister Kallas delivered a speech on the future of Europe at an event organized by the Robert Schuman Foundation at the Sciences Po university in Paris.

The Prime Minister also took part in a discussion on European security issues organized by the French newspaper Libération at the Sorbonne University. The discussion was broadcast on the YouTube channel of Libération.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:04

Kallas meets Macron: Estonia shares with France commitment to shape future of Europe

10:02

Estonian politicians see von der Leyen's re-election through the green lens

09:11

Uncertainty about future of Kaja Kallas affects government work

08:31

Solar cells from TalTech to upsurge Internet of Things expansion

07:46

Still warm weekend, cooler weather next week

07:00

Listen now: 24-hour audio stream of morning sounds from Southern Estonia and beyond

03.05

Mysterious glowing spiral over Estonian skies likely SpaceX rocket debris

03.05

Goethe Institut marks 25 years in Estonia with 'Ministry of Curiousness'

03.05

Feature: New art exhibition explores Sillamäe library that was left behind

03.05

EDF: ATACMS are not a magic wand for Ukraine

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

02.05

Analysts: Estonia likely reached the bottom of its recession

03.05

Estonian identity document fees to rise significantly

03.05

Mysterious glowing spiral over Estonian skies likely SpaceX rocket debris

02.05

Analysis: Lithuanian economy grows in Q1, Latvian stands still, Estonian falls

03.05

NATO condemns Russia's 'malign activities' on allied territory

03.05

Undersecretary's Bolt options worth tens of thousands

03.05

Estonia ranks 6th on World Press Freedom Index

03.05

Large-scale military exercise Spring Storm starts on Monday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo