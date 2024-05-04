Uncertainty about future of Kaja Kallas affects government work

News
Margus Tsahkna, Kaja Kallas, and Lauri Läänemets.
Margus Tsahkna, Kaja Kallas, and Lauri Läänemets.
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) may become high representative of the European Union, but as long as there is no steadfast proposal, the coalition partners are hesitant to make major decisions, halting government activities.

According to the coalition agreement, the seat of the European commissioner belongs to the Reform Party, and there is a possibility that the seat will go to Prime Minister Kallas. There are a number of possible posts for Kallas in Europe, but no firm offer is expected before the European elections.

"This means that there is a possibility that in a few months we will have a new prime minister, a new coalition, a new government. And this makes the coalition partners – the Social Democrats or Eesti 200 – wonder what they should be doing or deciding now, because they (the coalition -ed.) may not have a future in a few months," Postimees journalist Mikk Salu said.

The leader of the Social Democrats, Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets, does not deny that the government is at a standstill.

"There are times in politics when certain deadlines force the suspension of decisions, and after that it is easier to make decisions. Maybe we're having this moment right now," he said.

Speculation about the prime minister's future is affecting the working atmosphere, Margus Tsahkna, chair of Eesti 200 and foreign minister, said.

"Speculation is in the air, and of course, it has a broader impact on the atmosphere. But at the same time, we have no time to waste, and I don't see any paralysis in the day-to-day work," he said.

Kallas is most likely to be offered the position of High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs or, possibly, the post of European Commissioner for Defense.

"The most talked-about position is that of the Defense Commissioner. I suppose the reason why, for example, Kaja Kallas herself does not say a clear no or yes is (of course) that nobody knows exactly. Nobody knows how the countries will allocate these places. If, for example, Estonia were to end up with some kind of fisheries commissioner – with all due respect to fisheries – it's clear that Kallas would not be very interested in it," Salu said.

"If Kallas receives a high offer from Europe, she should, of course, seriously consider accepting it. It is highly unlikely that any other Estonian representative will receive such a high-profile offer in the coming years," political analyst Tõnis Leht said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:04

Kallas meets Macron: Estonia shares with France commitment to shape future of Europe

10:02

Estonian politicians see von der Leyen's re-election through the green lens

09:11

Uncertainty about future of Kaja Kallas affects government work

08:31

Solar cells from TalTech to upsurge Internet of Things expansion

07:46

Still warm weekend, cooler weather next week

07:00

Listen now: 24-hour audio stream of morning sounds from Southern Estonia and beyond

03.05

Mysterious glowing spiral over Estonian skies likely SpaceX rocket debris

03.05

Goethe Institut marks 25 years in Estonia with 'Ministry of Curiousness'

03.05

Feature: New art exhibition explores Sillamäe library that was left behind

03.05

EDF: ATACMS are not a magic wand for Ukraine

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

02.05

Analysts: Estonia likely reached the bottom of its recession

03.05

Estonian identity document fees to rise significantly

03.05

Mysterious glowing spiral over Estonian skies likely SpaceX rocket debris

02.05

Analysis: Lithuanian economy grows in Q1, Latvian stands still, Estonian falls

03.05

NATO condemns Russia's 'malign activities' on allied territory

03.05

Undersecretary's Bolt options worth tens of thousands

03.05

Estonia ranks 6th on World Press Freedom Index

03.05

Large-scale military exercise Spring Storm starts on Monday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo