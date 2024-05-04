Uncertainty about future of Kaja Kallas affects government work

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) may become high representative of the European Union, but as long as there is no steadfast proposal, the coalition partners are hesitant to make major decisions, halting government activities.

According to the coalition agreement, the seat of the European commissioner belongs to the Reform Party, and there is a possibility that the seat will go to Prime Minister Kallas. There are a number of possible posts for Kallas in Europe, but no firm offer is expected before the European elections.

"This means that there is a possibility that in a few months we will have a new prime minister, a new coalition, a new government. And this makes the coalition partners – the Social Democrats or Eesti 200 – wonder what they should be doing or deciding now, because they (the coalition -ed.) may not have a future in a few months," Postimees journalist Mikk Salu said.

The leader of the Social Democrats, Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets, does not deny that the government is at a standstill.

"There are times in politics when certain deadlines force the suspension of decisions, and after that it is easier to make decisions. Maybe we're having this moment right now," he said.

Speculation about the prime minister's future is affecting the working atmosphere, Margus Tsahkna, chair of Eesti 200 and foreign minister, said.

"Speculation is in the air, and of course, it has a broader impact on the atmosphere. But at the same time, we have no time to waste, and I don't see any paralysis in the day-to-day work," he said.

Kallas is most likely to be offered the position of High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs or, possibly, the post of European Commissioner for Defense.

"The most talked-about position is that of the Defense Commissioner. I suppose the reason why, for example, Kaja Kallas herself does not say a clear no or yes is (of course) that nobody knows exactly. Nobody knows how the countries will allocate these places. If, for example, Estonia were to end up with some kind of fisheries commissioner – with all due respect to fisheries – it's clear that Kallas would not be very interested in it," Salu said.

"If Kallas receives a high offer from Europe, she should, of course, seriously consider accepting it. It is highly unlikely that any other Estonian representative will receive such a high-profile offer in the coming years," political analyst Tõnis Leht said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!