Indrek Seppo to take over as director of Estonia's state AI program

News
Indrek Seppo.
Indrek Seppo. Source: ERR
News

Starting next month, Indrek Seppo, who has been serving as business intelligence analyst for Estonia's e-Residency program, will be taking over as director of the artificial intelligence (AI) program at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM).

"Indrek Seppo will be involved in implementing the AI action plan, with a focus on the public sector," said Laura Laaster, director of the MKM's Public Relations Department. "The goal is to promote and support the widespread use of AI, both in the public sector and beyond."

Seppo will be part of a nine-member AI team led by Estonian government chief data officer (CDO) Ott Velsberg.
 
An action plan drawn up by the MKM envisions Estonian society reaching the point where artificial intelligence-based solutions are in broad use in both the public and private sectors by the year 2030 – and the state is putting €85 million over the coming years toward making this plan a reality.

According to Seppo, the public sector is currently apprehensive about AI.

"AI has come to stay," the upcoming program director told ERR. "While the private sector is being forced by the market to adopt it in order to improve the quality of its work, in the private sector, its uptake will need to be given a little push. My message is that we have to overcome this apprehension and start using it little by little. Each of us can then figure out for ourselves how it can help us in our work."

He added that AI stands only to benefit the public sector.

"First of all, various services can be improved and streamlined," he explained. "There's no one place where it either works or doesn't work."

Seppo said that the purpose of the AI program director role will be to encourage.

"My job won't be to sit in an armchair and think up ways that this or that official could do their job better," he explained. "If they figure out ways AI could help them, then it's my job to help and advise them."

Seppo will be earning a gross monthly wage of €5,000 as director of the program.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:25

MEP pays back possible prohibited donation

18:41

Two new business services added to state portal eesti.ee

18:27

Estonia testing new threat notification system

18:16

Indrek Seppo to take over as director of Estonia's state AI program

17:49

Public transport disruptions in Pirita on Sunday

17:37

Estonia introduces EU ban on vehicles with Belarusian license plates

17:16

Negotiators: Coalition agreement likely ready by Friday

17:14

Health Board: Risk of cholera spread in Estonia virtually zero

16:39

Elering 500 MW procurement to lead to electricity price rise

16:06

Expert: West must signal Russia that it has no chance of success in Ukraine

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.07

Estonia to cut largest overseas military mission

16.07

One of Europe's largest defense companies invests in Estonia

16.07

Tallinn plans additional tram line branch to airport

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.07

Expert: Ticks increasingly threat to residents of Estonia's urban areas too

16.07

Paper: Man stabbed in central Tallinn later dies in hospital Updated

15:04

Only one fifth of teachers pass required Estonian language proficiency exam Updated

10:24

Potential first cholera case identified in Estonia for over 30 years

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo