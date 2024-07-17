Indrek Seppo to take over as director of Estonia's state AI program

Starting next month, Indrek Seppo, who has been serving as business intelligence analyst for Estonia's e-Residency program, will be taking over as director of the artificial intelligence (AI) program at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM).

"Indrek Seppo will be involved in implementing the AI action plan, with a focus on the public sector," said Laura Laaster, director of the MKM's Public Relations Department. "The goal is to promote and support the widespread use of AI, both in the public sector and beyond."

Seppo will be part of a nine-member AI team led by Estonian government chief data officer (CDO) Ott Velsberg.



An action plan drawn up by the MKM envisions Estonian society reaching the point where artificial intelligence-based solutions are in broad use in both the public and private sectors by the year 2030 – and the state is putting €85 million over the coming years toward making this plan a reality.

According to Seppo, the public sector is currently apprehensive about AI.

"AI has come to stay," the upcoming program director told ERR. "While the private sector is being forced by the market to adopt it in order to improve the quality of its work, in the private sector, its uptake will need to be given a little push. My message is that we have to overcome this apprehension and start using it little by little. Each of us can then figure out for ourselves how it can help us in our work."

He added that AI stands only to benefit the public sector.

"First of all, various services can be improved and streamlined," he explained. "There's no one place where it either works or doesn't work."

Seppo said that the purpose of the AI program director role will be to encourage.

"My job won't be to sit in an armchair and think up ways that this or that official could do their job better," he explained. "If they figure out ways AI could help them, then it's my job to help and advise them."

Seppo will be earning a gross monthly wage of €5,000 as director of the program.

