Equality commissioner spending €700,000 to study effects of AI

News
Christian Veske.
Christian Veske. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Office of the Gender Equality and Equal Treatment Commissioner, together with partners from the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Tallinn University of Technology and the Office of the Equal Opportunities Ombudsperson of Lithuania, will spend €689,571 over 24 months to study the impact of artificial intelligence on equality.

The Office of the Gender Equality and Equal Treatment Commissioner announced that the Equitech project (Improving response to risks of discrimination, bias and intolerance in automated decision-making systems to promote equality) aims to assess how well the creation of automated decision-making systems in Estonia and Lithuania considers the need to ensure gender equality, equal treatment of vulnerable groups and protection of fundamental rights, as well as to prevent discrimination in AI-based public services.

Estonia's Gender Equality Commissioner Christian Veske stated through a press release that his goal is to better understand the mechanisms by which algorithms may result in discriminatory outcomes and how to avoid this.

"To this end, we have combined expertise in equal treatment, legal and IT fields to enhance the capacity of Estonian and Lithuanian public institutions and their partners in addressing the risks of discrimination and bias in AI-created systems," Veske added.

Currently, there are about 140 AI solutions in use in Estonia's public sector, and this number is on the rise. These solutions are applied in a wide range of areas, such as mass digitization of photographic heritage, calculating forest heights, detecting VAT fraud and assisting citizens through virtual assistants in various institutions.

"We must ensure transparency in the processes and the right to appeal decisions for individuals interacting with AI. These directions are also reflected in the AI action plan for 2024-2026, which we aim to soon have approved by the government," explained Ott Velsberg, chief data officer at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

The first phase of the project involves creating a methodology based on scientific literature, policy documents and legislation to identify discrimination risks in algorithm-based decision-making systems. Additionally, existing algorithm-based systems in Estonia will be mapped out, and three systems will be tested to see how well they consider potential risks.

The project will result in a universal toolkit, usable across the European Union, for public institutions and IT system developers. This toolkit will include guidelines, a checklist, and e-training materials, according to the office.

Plans include addressing the topic in an international research seminar and scientific article, conducting training sessions for public officials and developers, hosting an international conference, and launching a campaign aimed at the broader public.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:24

Pärnu's Koidula Park reopens after comprehensive renovation

12:55

Gallery: BFM announces best student films

12:34

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

12:33

Estonian swimmer Jefimova storms into Euro semi-finals in Belgrade

12:22

French choir performs Veljo Tormis' 'Forgotten Peoples' in Tartu

11:53

Independent tracker could monitor Estonia's fuel market to ensure fair prices

11:24

Equality commissioner spending €700,000 to study effects of AI

10:55

Free concerts in Tartu on Tuesday as 2024 Song and Dance Festival continues

10:25

Naps at kindergartens voluntary by law but reality often different

09:55

First chanterelles and boletus ready to be picked

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.06

Animal behavior expert: Puppy yoga can traumatize dogs for life

17.06

State secretary: Kallas not obligated to resign if designated EC candidate

17.06

Inflow of cheap Chinese goods hurting Estonian traders' competitiveness

16.06

EKRE chair: We need to halve Ukraine aid, send immigrants home, cut taxes

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

17.06

Infortar makes voluntary takeover offer to Tallink shareholders

17.06

Political analyst sees no prospect in Estonia for new conservative force

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo