Kristjan Port: Dead internet a good way to alleviate loneliness

A recent study suggests that AI-based robots are effective at alleviating loneliness, which is associated with significant health damage. Only time will tell if this solution becomes more than just a temporary fix boosting countries' GDP, writes Kristjan Port.

Over millions of years of adaptation to the surrounding environment, food has acquired a multifaceted key role for humans. The focus on obtaining food is understandable, as there is no other way to obtain the energy necessary for survival. To prevent eating from being postponed until the body is no longer capable of procuring food, the act of eating developed a pleasurable sensation that added regularity to the process.

From the enjoyment of eating, food also evolved into a means of promoting social kindness and cohesion. A birthday without food is not an event people will want to return to next year. In a barter economy, food served as a form of currency and has since taken on a commercial quality. This led to the development of the food industry, which now produces more calories than can be consumed.

This overproduction is partly due to overeating. The resulting passive mass gained by the body increases inactivity, which in turn reduces productivity until the bridges to the body's once-potential capabilities are burned – meaning no further action or remedy can halt the decline. This leads to a significant rise in both physical and mental health issues.

There are many factors contributing to overeating. Businesses thrive on overconsumption and use every possible method to increase the consumption of their products. One intriguing and somewhat sinister phenomenon is emotional eating, where food is not consumed to meet energy needs but to alleviate discomfort. Much like the consequences of opioid consumption, this often leads to a cycle of addiction.

Weight gain, health problems such as diabetes and heart disease and various societal tensions lead to further emotional and social challenges, deepening the pain that food was originally used to ease. Instead of addressing the root causes – loneliness, anxiety or the social stigma surrounding obesity – eating becomes a coping mechanism, and those struggling with their lives only dig themselves into a deeper hole.

A significant portion of those affected are not interested in the assistance offered to solve the problem, as it would not be economically beneficial. In a rather tragic twist, the issues of obesity and the fight against it contribute to a popular measure of economic success – gross domestic product (GDP), creating the illusion of a wealthier country.

Obesity has plagued the world for a long time. In the first decade of this century, the global problem of overeating surpassed the damage caused by malnutrition. There is no solution in sight. Instead, the aimless hustle that fuels economic growth – like turning obesity into a treatment task – continues.

If nothing else, we should learn something useful from all this. The thus far futile fight against obesity helps highlight another growing issue, one whose health impacts are being compared to obesity – loneliness. This problem seems to be growing in a manner similar to the vicious cycle of weight gain.

The issue of loneliness also brings to light another fascinating phenomenon, known as the "dead internet theory." This refers to content created by non-living robots interacting with people online.

At the core of loneliness is a primal hunger for connection with other humans. Satisfying this need produces a feeling of well-being similar to that of eating. Much like the role of the food industry in today's food culture, the need for connection has been commodified through the communications industry. Social media platforms encourage frequent interaction at the expense of the depth required for meaningful relationships. In the shadow of this illusion of connection, an epidemic of creeping loneliness is growing.

The curated, exhibition-like nature of social media prompts users to compare their lives with the often-idealized versions of others'. Seeing images filled with perfect relationships, successful careers and wonderful experiences triggers feelings of inadequacy and loneliness.

Paradoxically, the internet has created a world in which people are constantly connected but emotionally isolated. The massive influx of digital communication into our lives can overwhelm individuals, failing to satisfy their need for genuine companionship and deepening their sense of loneliness and social isolation. The more this "junk food" of social interaction is consumed, the deeper the problems become. All of this pushes individuals to increase their dose of what misleadingly seems to ease isolation or to seek innovative alternatives.

A recent scientific study analyzed the impact of AI-based chatbots on loneliness. The study's conclusions were alarmingly positive. It was found that participants in the study underestimated the effectiveness of AI companions in reducing loneliness. Within just one week, the chatbot significantly reduced perceived loneliness. The participants reported feeling significantly more heard, which is one of the key factors that contribute to loneliness. The emotional impact of the AI companion manifested through various mechanisms and was relatively consistent across different situations.

Thus, people now have a good companion just a screen away, and the problem seems to be solved. Every living soul has companions in the so-called dead internet. Of course, the challenge remains ongoing, much like with obesity. And, as a side effect, GDP would improve as well.

