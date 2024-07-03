Estonia wants to set gender balance requirements for listed companies

News
A man and woman in the Riigikogu.
A man and woman in the Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Companies listed on the stock exchange must consider gender balance when appointing managers and board members under new legislation drafted by the ministries of finance and economic affairs.

The legislation is based on an EU directive aimed at promoting gender equality. It says at least 40 percent of the members of the supervisory board are of an underrepresented gender, or at least 33 percent of the members of the board and the council are of an underrepresented gender.

The rules will apply to companies with more than 250 employees that have an annual turnover of more than €50 million. Twelve businesses meet the criteria in Estonia. 

"To meet the first objective, for example, a five-member board should have two under-represented members, and to meet the second objective, a board with, say, nine members should have three under-represented members. The chosen target must be met by June 30, 2026," the Ministry of Finance said.

Punishments will not be handed out to companies that do not meet the target, it said. Changes will come into effect when the terms of office expire, not right away.

However, companies that fail to meet the target will have to implement transparent recruitment policies and give preference to the under-represented gender. "This is the first positive action measure to achieve gender balance in Estonia," the ministry said.

Ulla Saar, deputy secretary-general of Labor at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, said businesses can "only gain" from diverse management.

"Companies with both women and men in management take a broader and more diversified approach to problem-solving, which research shows makes them more innovative, adaptable and competitive. The planned changes will have a wider impact on society as a whole, in addition to the organizations concerned. Greater participation of women in top management can also contribute to breaking down existing cultural and societal gender biases," said Saar. 

In Estonia, the percentage of women on the boards of companies listed on the stock exchange is one of the lowest in the EU.   

The EU Directive (2022/2381) applies to listed companies as it says they have a big economic and societal impact and act as a role model for others. The regulation is time-limited to 2038.

The draft is also linked to the government's action program, which sets a goal of achieving equal representation of men and women on the boards of state-owned companies, with no more than 60 percent of one gender on the board.

"The Nominations Committee always selects new Board members on the basis of each candidate's skills, competence and professional capacity. If, however, there are ultimately several candidates of equal merit, one of whom is an under-represented gender, preference must be given to him or her – a principle now enshrined in law," explained Kaur Kayak, deputy secretary-general for public governance policy at the Ministry of Finance.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:06

Climatologist: Likelihood of heatwaves has doubled in Estonia

18:37

Tallinn's Viru Bus Terminal Temporary closure for repairs

18:11

SAPTK reports 2023 profits of €90,000

17:26

SALK expands beyond Estonia's borders, aims to boost revenues further

17:10

Ministry drafting new law to allow foreign volunteers to join Defense League

16:48

Law change allows private security on Estonian-flagged ships sailing in risk zones

16:11

Estonia wants to set gender balance requirements for listed companies

16:01

Tallink passenger numbers down nearly 6 percent on year to June

15:22

New exhibition exploring Tartu's unique districts to open at City Museum

15:13

Justice ministry plans to continue collecting communications data

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

02.07

Bolt turnover and loss grow on year

01.07

Tallinn launches planning procedure for 33-hectare Bekker Port site

02.07

Estonia's Mark Lajal exits Wimbledon with head held high

12:26

Excavation reveals Tehumardi site is no 'mass grave'

02.07

Gallery: President meets top graduates at annual Rose Garden ceremony

10:50

Eesti 200 head: Michal unlikely to repeat Kallas' ill-considered remarks

02.07

Government plans to abolish entrepreneur account's higher income tax rate

02.07

Doctoral thesis: Naivety regarding Päts coup stems from exile Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo