Gallery: 'Gendered Lens' exhibition opens at Tallinn's photography museum

News
Exhibition
Open gallery
22 photos
News

The Museum of Photography's first exhibition of this year's theme, the body in Estonian photographic history, opened last week and focuses on nudes and portraits.

In the exhibition "Gendered Lens" ("Sugu ja lugu") you can find pieces where the body represents symbolic meanings and sensations. For the first time in Estonian art history, you can, if you wish, find a historical pornographic photograph that exists as an independent genre from the start of the history of photography.

Besides the typical portraits, it is possible to view photographs from the late 19th century and the early 20th century which also show people in non-traditional roles and activities. There include photographs of carnivals and queer culture, as well as private intimate practices.

Most of the photographs are from the Museum of Photography, and other culture institutions, as well as from private collections. Over half of the photos are on public display for the first time. 

Many of the items discovered alter Estonia's photographic history. For example, an original piece by Estonian pornographic photographer Ned de Baggolt from the 1930's, an amateur pornographic album which was specially made during the soviet times, and imaged by a lesser-known author Einar Tiits (1963-2016), have all been rescued from the historic dustbin.

In the courtyard of the photo museum, visitors can also view a photo series of found negatives by Anna Stina Treumund (1982-2017). In the Secret Staircase Gallery, there is Merilis Roosalu's and Relika Kala's exhibition "Summer Holidaymakers" ("Suvitajad") about the 1930's beach culture enthusiasts.

The exhibition's curator is Annika Haas, and the artist-designer is Katri Haarde.

The texts at the exhibition are supported by authors Katrin Kivimaa, gender equality expert Mari-Liis Sepper, folklorist Andreas Kalkun and Annika Haas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:18

Three firefighters injured tackling Uikala landfill blaze

09:52

President Karis: Estonia and Finland have had to navigate some stormy seas together

09:24

Prime ministerial poll: Reinsalu stays firmly in the lead

08:56

Ida-Viru County businessman Nikolai Ossipenko dies

08:26

Estonia sends security team to Paris Olympics

08:13

Läänemets: We will have to boost interior ministry's recurrent costs

07:56

Gallery: 'Gendered Lens' exhibition opens at Tallinn's photography museum

07:25

Tartu seeking name and slogan for new downtown culture center

27.05

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Voters need to feel something important is at stake

27.05

Tallinn politician: City's goal is to clear all sidewalks of snow by 2025

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.05

Baltics, Poland, Finland, Norway to set up drone walls with Russia

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

27.05

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrives in Estonia

24.05

Estonian sailors discovered Japan even before its isolation ended

26.05

Russia adopts aerostats to help guard border with Finland

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

27.05

Hot weather to continue this week in Estonia

27.05

Karis and Stubb: We are ready for Russian hybrid attacks

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo