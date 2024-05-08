Wednesday's weather in Estonia mostly clear, mornings remain cold this week

Kevad hiilib ligi
Kevad hiilib ligi Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Ain Paloson
The cold spring continues this week, with chilly mornings remaining through to the end of the work week, when it will get milder.

Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning saw the mercury dip below zero in places, and it was cloudy, with northerly breezes.

Weather map for the morning of Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Source: ERR

The new day brings clearer skies, particularly in the morning, save for over the islands and the far southeast, which are cloudier this morning.

The northerlies continue, 4-8 meters per second in gusts up to 12 meters per second, making the already quite low ambient temperatures of +2 to +4 degrees Celsius on the mainland, slightly higher on Saaremaa, feel chillier still.

Weather map for Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Source: ERR

The rest of the day will bring light and variable cloudiness, with a chance of occasional light rain or, given the temperatures, even sleet – primarily in Ida-Viru County.

Daytime temperatures will be as low as +4 degrees in the Northeast, +5 on Hiiumaa, +6 in Tallinn, +8 degrees in Tartu, and mildest in Pärnu (+9 degrees)

The breezes will at least have calmed down in the second half of the day.

While nighttime temperatures on the mainland may drop to as low as -4 degrees, daytime temperatures will rise between 6 and 12 degrees.

Four-day weather outlook, Thusday, May 9 to Sunday, May 12, 2024. Source: ERR

Wednesday night is again set to be cold, down to as low as -4 degrees, but Thursday daytime will be warmer, with an average of +9 degrees and highs of +12 forecast.

Thursday night will be milder, but Friday is set to see more showers and will be cloudier, even as the average ambient temperature will have risen to +11 degrees.

The weekend will bring similar conditions: Temperatures just about reaching into double figures on average during the day, but chillier at night – though above zero for the most part, and from Friday onwards, night frosts should no longer be a concern.

Sunday will see more showers in places.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

