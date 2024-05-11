Warmer air and no rain this weekend

On Saturday and Sunday there will be no rain and the temperatures will rise.

Saturday morning is clear, with low clouds and some fog in eastern Estonia. Northwest wind 3 to 10 meters per second with gusts up to 13, and up to 15 meters per second along the coast of Virumaa and near Peipsi. Temperatures will range from 4 to 7 degrees.

Eastern Estonia will see generally clear and sunny skies, with light and scattered clouds. The wind will blow from the northwest at speeds ranging from 5 to 12 meters per second, with some areas reaching 16 meters per second. It will be 9 to 13 degrees, with temperatures up to 6 degrees at the coast.

On Sunday, the weather will improve. While the night will still be cold, with temperatures ranging from -1 to +3 degrees Celsius, there will be no night frost. Mother's Day will be mild, with temperatures ranging from 10 to 15 degrees, light winds, and no rain.

On Monday and Tuesday, overnight highs will reach 4 degrees Celsius, with daytime averages between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius. There is a chance of scattered showers on Monday, but no considerable rainfall on Tuesday. The winds will stay moderate. On Wednesday, overnight temperatures will drop to as low as 10 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs will reach 22.

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

