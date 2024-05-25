Estonian NATO PA delegation to discuss support for Ukraine, Washington summit

News
NATO flag.
NATO flag. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

At the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's (PA) spring session in Bulgaria, Estonian delegation head Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE) and member Marko Mihkelson (Reform) discuss defense and security issues, including support for Ukraine and preparations for the Washington Summit.

The committees of the assembly will hold discussions on Saturday and Sunday before the NATO PA plenary sitting. Kaljulaid is a member of the defense and security committee, while Mihkelson is a member of the political committee.

On Monday, the assembly will come together for the spring session held in NATO's 75th anniversary year. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, and Kerstin Lundgren, speaker of Sweden's parliament, which joined NATO in March, will also speak at the sitting. Ukraine's defense minister, Rustem Umerov, will deliver an online address.

The debates at the plenary sitting will focus on two topics: first, the priorities of the NATO Summit to be held in Washington in July, and then immediate and long-term support for Ukraine until it has won the war launched by Russia.

The sitting will address a number of issues, including the strengthening of NATO's coordinating role in assisting Ukraine and the implementation of NATO's defense plans and commitments relating to defense spending. The NATO PA also plans to adopt a declaration on both topics of discussion during the sitting.

Kaljulaid, the head of the Estonian delegation, will also attend the meeting of the Nordic and Baltic heads of delegations as well as the visit of the defense and security committee to the Novo Selo training area.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:54

Marine heatwaves develop along Estonian coast

18:35

Estonian-Dutch company Pharmapark opens veterinary medicines plant in Tallinn

17:53

New law bans small-scale clear-cutting in protected zones

16:00

Kallas: Investing in defense tech necessary for both our security and economy

14:20

Estonian NATO PA delegation to discuss support for Ukraine, Washington summit

13:50

Baltics, Poland, Finland, Norway to set up drone walls with Russia

12:25

Tallinn deputy mayor asks state not to return House of the Blackheads

11:45

Toomas Luman: We urgently need large loan to buy ammunition

11:10

Kannik: Putin's fear of rebellion could be behind arrests of Russian generals

10:13

Sci-Fi debate: Why have we stopped imagining futures?

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

24.05

Estonian sailors discovered Japan even before its isolation ended

23.05

Russian border guards remove markers from Estonian waters in Narva River

24.05

Northeastern Estonia declared fire risk zone

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

24.05

Number of used apartments for sale up sharply in Estonia

13:50

Baltics, Poland, Finland, Norway to set up drone walls with Russia

24.05

Estonia discussed Palestine policy change with neighbors before UN vote

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo