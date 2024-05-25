Estonian NATO PA delegation to discuss support for Ukraine, Washington summit

At the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's (PA) spring session in Bulgaria, Estonian delegation head Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE) and member Marko Mihkelson (Reform) discuss defense and security issues, including support for Ukraine and preparations for the Washington Summit.

The committees of the assembly will hold discussions on Saturday and Sunday before the NATO PA plenary sitting. Kaljulaid is a member of the defense and security committee, while Mihkelson is a member of the political committee.

On Monday, the assembly will come together for the spring session held in NATO's 75th anniversary year. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, and Kerstin Lundgren, speaker of Sweden's parliament, which joined NATO in March, will also speak at the sitting. Ukraine's defense minister, Rustem Umerov, will deliver an online address.

The debates at the plenary sitting will focus on two topics: first, the priorities of the NATO Summit to be held in Washington in July, and then immediate and long-term support for Ukraine until it has won the war launched by Russia.

The sitting will address a number of issues, including the strengthening of NATO's coordinating role in assisting Ukraine and the implementation of NATO's defense plans and commitments relating to defense spending. The NATO PA also plans to adopt a declaration on both topics of discussion during the sitting.

Kaljulaid, the head of the Estonian delegation, will also attend the meeting of the Nordic and Baltic heads of delegations as well as the visit of the defense and security committee to the Novo Selo training area.

