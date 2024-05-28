Several wrecks discovered close to Ruhnu Island

Three previously unknown wrecks – and plane and two ships – have been found in the Gulf of Riga, near Ruhnu Island, by the Transport Administration.

Peeter Väling, head of the agency's hydrographic department, said two wooden shipwrecks were found approximately 10 kilometers west of Ruhnu island during survey work.

"One wreck of a wooden ship found is 17 meters long and 5.5 meters wide. The corresponding measurements of the other ship were 24 and 8 meters. Both are at a depth of 40 meters," he specified.

Additionally, an airplane wreck eight meters long and with a wingspan of 9 meters was found five kilometers west of Ruhnu. Väling said it may be a warplane.

These are the wrecks found this year. Last year, 15 were discovered.

Previously unknown shipwreck in the Gulf of Riga. Source: Transpordiamet

