Vaccines available against tick-borne encephalitis

Summer not only brings the blight of mosquitoes and horseflies, but another wingless hazard in bug-form lurks in the undergrowth: Ticks.

While the idea of the parasites attaching themselves to the skin may be off-putting enough, illnesses such as Tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) are an even more serious issue.

TBE is a viral infection spread by ticks – two varieties to be precise (the western tick and the Siberian tick).

It can cause permanent central nervous system disorders and even be life-threatening in the worse cases, but vaccines do exist.

Estonia is an endemic area for TBE in the summer months, and the first cases in the country this year have already been recorded.

While often associated with rural and forested areas, ticks can be found in gardens and parks in the towns and cities too, pharmacies say, making vaccination recommended even for urban dwellers.

This is particularly important for those who have pets such as cats and dogs, who can also pick up ticks and pass them on to their owners.

The critters are most active between April and October, and can often attach themselves to the clothing of a person brushing past leaves or grass, for instance, later to affixing themselves even more securely to the skin, where they feed on the host's blood.

Tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) can be severe and affect the central nervous system, potentially leading to permanent residual symptoms.

In the first phase, one to two weeks after infection, the infected person may exhibit flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, and muscle pain, while the virus can spread to the brain and meninges, causing meningitis or meningoencephalitis of varying severity, in about a third of cases.

Residual symptoms occur in 26-46 percent of recovered patients, can include balance and coordination disorders, limb paralysis, headaches, concentration and memory problems.

There is no specific treatment for TBE once contracted; the disease is treated symptomatically.

Several of Estonia's pharmacy chains including Benu, Südemeapteek and Apotheka provide paid vaccinations at select outlets, with prices quoted in the €39.00 to €44.00 range, according to the chains' websites, while jabs for children are slightly cheaper.

Those with symptoms of respiratory illnesses or who have had a Covid shot within the preceding two weeks must not get a TBE vaccination

Pre-registration for vaccination is required in most cases.

Other illnesses ticks can carry include Lyme disease.

If a tick is observed to have attached itself to a person – and it is worth checking off all the various nooks and crannies, for instance while showering after time spent outdoors – it can carefully be removed at home using tweezers, or by attending a family doctor's surgery.

--

