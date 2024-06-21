Tallinn pauses construction of Olympic-sized swimming pool

The Tallinn Property Department annulled the concession agreement procedure for the construction of an Olympic-sized swimming pool in Lasnamäe

The decision was changed due to the state procurement conditions and economic context being changed that made it impossible to sign a contract, Tallinn's Communication Service said on Thursday.

"This week, the Ministry of Culture also announced that the state cannot support the construction of the swimming pool, which is understandable given the current economic situation," said Deputy Mayor Viljar Jaamu.

Tallinn proposed the Ministry of Culture support the development of the Tondiraba swimming and sports complex in collaboration with the city and country. Both side's cost would have been €9,250,000.

"In light of the current situation, we need to reassess the previously planned funding model. Over the coming months, we will thoroughly analyze various alternatives for moving forward with the Olympic pool project and revisit this issue in the fall. Considering the high achievements of our swimmers in international competitions, it is clear that there is a need for an Olympic-sized swimming pool in Northern Estonia," Jaamu added.

The preparation for the pool's construction has been happening for many years with the involvement of the swimming federation.

On January 15, the City Government Office of Tallinn announced a procurement to sign a concession agreement to build real estate on Kuukivi Street 3, in addition to the Olympic-standard swimming pool, and an outdoor parking lot with an underground parking garage on Kuukivi Street 5. The procurement had one offer by Tondiraba Ujula OÜ. The proposal included the need for investment support of €19.8 million.

