Statistics: Estonia's dwelling price index up 7.8 percent on year

News
Apartment block in Tallinn.
Apartment block in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, the dwelling price index increased by 2 percent from the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023. It was also up 7.8 percent on year from Q1 2023.

Egne Säinast, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that when compared with the fourth quarter of 2023, the prices of apartments rose by 1.2 percent and house prices were up 4 percent. "The main reason for the modest rise in the prices of apartments is that square meter prices fell for apartments in Tallinn and increased for those in the other regions of Estonia," said Säinast.

Compared with the first quarter of 2023, apartment prices were up 11.1 percent in Q1 2024, while house prices were up 1.1 percent.

The dwelling price index expresses the changes in the price per square meter of transactions made by households for the purchase of dwellings. The index includes both apartments and houses (detached, semi-detached, and terraced houses).

Dwelling price index. Source: Statistics Estonia

The owner-occupied housing price index fell 0.5 percent between Q4 2023 and Q1 2024. It was also down 3.3 percent on year between Q1 2023 and Q1 2024.  

The owner-occupied housing price index expresses changes in the prices of the acquisition of dwellings new to the household sector, plus other goods and services which households purchase in their role as owner-occupiers, Statistics Estonia says.

The index thus comprises the acquisition of dwellings, other services related to the acquisition of dwellings, major repairs and maintenance, and insurance connected with dwellings.

More information is available here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:36

Gallery: 'Latin American Art and Europe' exhibition opens at Kumu

12:09

Swimmer Ralf Tribuntsov breaks Estonian record to reach European final

12:03

Long line forms at Narva border crossing again Friday morning Updated

11:30

Statistics: Estonia's dwelling price index up 7.8 percent on year

10:54

Rescue Board issues Midsummer safety suggestions

10:22

Security experts: More Russian troops have been taken to Ukraine from the region

09:51

Around 60 percent of working-age Ukrainian refugees have found a job in Estonia

09:23

Where to find healthcare and crisis support in Tallinn during Midsummer

08:52

Estonia's Indrek Saar heading into Council of Europe secretary election as favorite

08:25

Police focusing on traffic, domestic violence, public order over Midsummer

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.06

New designs for Tallinn's Ülemiste Center extension unveiled

20.06

Estonia buys Caesar self-propelled howitzers from France Updated

12:03

Long line forms at Narva border crossing again Friday morning Updated

20.06

ERR in Riga: Estonian bus company made Latvia change its public transport system

19.06

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan smashes world T20 cricket record with 27-ball century

18.06

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

20.06

Estonian PM: Meloni said Monday she is not after any EU top post for ECR

20.06

PPA closes Narva border crossing point after long queue forms

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo