Forest Brothers' train robbery play premiers in Põlva County

The true story of seven Forest Brothers who robbed a train in 1948 will premier at Põlva County Karilatsi Open Air Museum.

Miksteater will bring Jan Rahman's story about how seven brothers robbed 152,000 roubles of agricultural tax money from a high-security passenger train near Sõmerpalu station in Võru County. The original performance idea belongs to Aapo Ilves who wrote the song lyrics for the theater piece.

"It is a forest brothers' story and based on a true story. It has to do with a train robbery in 1948, when, with the lead of Johannes Heeska, a group of forest brothers robbed a post train and received large amounts of money from it, thus sharing it between the brothers and their families and those who money had been taken from," said director Kristo Toots.

The production touches on serious topics, but at the same time, the play does not lack humor. The main character, Johannes, faces difficult decisions at home and around the forest brothers.

"He's the leader of a band of forest guerrillas, but he himself is torn between what's right: staying at home with his family, with his wife; the other half of him is off into the forest to fight for justice. When he's in the forest, he thinks of home; when he's at home, he thinks the right place is in the forest," said Margus Jaanovits, who plays lea actor Johaness.

"Because she has a very strong bond with her husband, she puts up with the decisions her husband makes. She will stand by her husband even in those bad situations where there is no choice," Kaia Skoblov, the actress playing Johannes' wife Anu, explained.

"The Train Robbery" ("Rongirüüv") will be performed at the Karislats Open Air Museum 12 times.

--

