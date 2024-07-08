Monday's weather drier and sunnier, changeable conditions during the week
Monday's weather in Estonia will be drier than that seen in recent days, though changeable conditions are expected for the coming week.
South Estonia in particular was hit by heavy rain and strong winds Sunday afternoon, which led to thousands of power outages in the region.
Overnight Sunday into Monday saw cloud and southwesterlies, but it was predominantly dry.
Monday morning has dawned clearer in the northwest, the Tallinn area, and over the islands, while the cloud cover remains thicker over the rest of the country. Southwesterlies in coastal gusts up to 12 meters per second remain, and ambient temperatures are 16-18 degrees Celsius.
During the day, the cloud will thin out further in the center and east, and temperatures will reach up to 22 degrees. It will stay dry.
The skies will clear further still in the evening, though scattered showers may be experienced in places along the northeastern coast.
Temperatures will stay warm, 18-20 degrees, with the same light southwesterlies.
The rest of the week will see similar conditions though with the clear skies, average nighttime temperatures midweek will be chillier, at 10 degrees. As the weekend arrives, temperatures will start to rise, to as high as 27 degrees Celsius on average, though on Friday thunderstorms are expected.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael
Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.