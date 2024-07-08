Monday's weather drier and sunnier, changeable conditions during the week

Monday's weather in Estonia will be drier than that seen in recent days, though changeable conditions are expected for the coming week.

South Estonia in particular was hit by heavy rain and strong winds Sunday afternoon, which led to thousands of power outages in the region.

Overnight Sunday into Monday saw cloud and southwesterlies, but it was predominantly dry.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Monday, July 8, 2024. Source: ERR

Monday morning has dawned clearer in the northwest, the Tallinn area, and over the islands, while the cloud cover remains thicker over the rest of the country. Southwesterlies in coastal gusts up to 12 meters per second remain, and ambient temperatures are 16-18 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, July 8, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day, the cloud will thin out further in the center and east, and temperatures will reach up to 22 degrees. It will stay dry.

Evening weather map, July 8, 2024. Source: ERR

The skies will clear further still in the evening, though scattered showers may be experienced in places along the northeastern coast.

Temperatures will stay warm, 18-20 degrees, with the same light southwesterlies.

Four-day weather outlook, Tuesday, July 9, to Friday, July 12, 2024. Source: ERR

The rest of the week will see similar conditions though with the clear skies, average nighttime temperatures midweek will be chillier, at 10 degrees. As the weekend arrives, temperatures will start to rise, to as high as 27 degrees Celsius on average, though on Friday thunderstorms are expected.

