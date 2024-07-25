Gallery: New government holds first session

News
The new government held its first session at Stenbock House on July 25, 2024.
Open gallery
37 photos
News

At 10 a.m. on Thursday, the new government led by Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) held its first sitting at Stenbock House.

Michal's government, which is the 54th composition of the government of the Republic of Estonia, includes 14 ministers together, including the prime minister. It took office on Tuesday.

Read more about the new government in ERR News' overview here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:17

Miniature defense industrial park to be built at Ämari

11:45

Riigikogu to convene for extraordinary car tax bill session Monday

11:20

Gallery: New government holds first session

11:10

Ministry's plan would allow hospital pharmacies to import medicines

10:37

Estonia to face higher electricity prices after Russian grid decoupling

09:57

President Alar Karis and first lady attending Paris Olympics opening ceremony

09:18

Reinsalu questions legitimacy of Pevkur appearing as defense minister

08:54

Ministries not yet clear on how 10 percent cuts will be made

08:09

Estonia to take on new tasks as part of new NATO capability targets

07:59

Thursday's weather to include more showers, thunderstorms

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.07

Tallinn roadworks reveal mass grave dating to Estonia's Swedish era

24.07

Deputy mayor: If the government gives in Tallinn will only have to fire 80 teachers

24.07

Businessman: Instead of tax hikes, the tax-free minimum should have been slashed

24.07

Tax rises may hinder real estate market recovery

24.07

Defense minister: Heightened US presence in Estonia needed

24.07

Coalition will not remove right to vote from Russian, Belarusian citizens

24.07

Eugenics blossomed in Estonia in the interwar period

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo