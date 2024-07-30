Statistics: Retail trade turnover down by 5 percent on year to June

The volume of retail trade turnover in Estonia fell by 5 percent on year to June 2024, when it stood at €866 million, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said: "A larger-than-average fall of 16 percent was also recorded in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials."

"In stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, and direct sale), the volume of turnover was down by 11 percent, and by 10 percent in other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (e.g. department stores)," Pihlak added.

She added that a 2 percent rise was seen in the turnover volume of other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc.

Pihlak said that the drop in the volume of retail trade turnover in June was mainly the result of stores selling manufactured goods, as their turnover volume decreased by 9 percent year on year.

The analyst noted that within the manufactured goods category, the largest decline (17 percent) was registered in the turnover volume of stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear.

The volume of turnover fell by 4 percent in grocery stores but rose by 2 percent in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, between June 2023 and June 2024.

Between May and June this year, the volume of retail trade turnover fell by 3 percent, though with seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the on-month fall stood at 1 percent.

As for the first six months of 2024, the turnover volume of retail trade enterprises fell by 4 percent, compared with the same period in 2023.

Retail turnover. Source: Statistics Estonia

Turnover volume index expresses the change in the volume of sales of goods at constant prices compared with the sales in a previous period.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above research on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, utilizing VAT declaration data from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

