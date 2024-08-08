Estonia's ruling coalition to urgently amend Government of the Republic Act

The Estonian government intends to amend the Government of the Republic Act to drop the requirement that a law degree is no longer a requirement to apply for the position of secretary of state. This change would allow someone like Keit Kasemets, who doesn't have a law degree, to be eligible for the role.

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) told ERR on Thursday that the Ministry of Justice is currently preparing for the urgent amendment of the Government of the Republic Act.

"The need for this arises from the changes in governance areas and competencies agreed upon in the coalition agreement," Pakosta explained. "Among other things, the bill also includes the job requirements for the position of state secretary in respect to the changing role of the Government Office.

Responding to a question from ERR, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said that the legislative amendment is more broadly driven by the restructuring of the state's work due to budget cuts.

"We have agreed to cut the public sector by 10 percent over three years, with the exception of capabilities – meaning that defense capabilities, police and teachers will be unaffected by the cuts," Michal said. "The cuts also mean reshaping the work of the state in order to do what's essential with less."

"We have also agreed on transforming the Government Office into a strategic unit supporting major government reforms," he explained. "In the future, the secretary of state will be a top executive; their role won't be limited to legal advice, which is why the state secretary doesn't specifically need to be a lawyer. Hence, we are also making these changes."

The prime minister added that the Government of the Republic Act also needs to be amended to clarify ministries' areas of responsibility so that, for example, the minister of industry can speed up planning and that new and existing industries can grow.

Currently, the Government of the Republic Act stipulates that only someone with a law degree can serve as secretary of state.

Keit Kasemets, who is currently serving as secretary general of the Ministry of Climate, holds a master's degree in political science. Therefore, dropping the law degree requirement with this amendment would allow Kasemets to serve as state secretary.

During coalition talks, questions were raised about the fact that Kasemets, who had taken leave from his position as secretary general, was participating in them, as ministry secretaries general do not typically take part in coalition negotiations. Kasemets was not appointed minister, leaving open the possibility that he could become the new secretary of state.

Last June, then-Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) proposed that Taimar Peterkop continue serving as secretary of state for another five-year term.

ERR journalist Mirko Ojakivi asked Michal in early July whether Keit Kasemets might become the new minister of climate. Michal responded that he would recommend Kasemets for any position.

"If anyone asks whether Keit Kasemets is a significant part of the Ministry of Climate's management, I can answer at any time that I would recommend him for any position," Michal said. "He is a very capable person, and at least half, if not two-thirds, of what we've achieved can be attributed to him and the other officials. I am very satisfied with my work with him."

Yoko Alender (Reform) was appointed Estonia's new minister of climate.

Peterkop: Time for something new

In a comment to ERR, Taimar Peterkop said that he does not intend to complete his second term of office as secretary of state.

"I've told my colleagues previously as well that I don't intend to finish out my second term of office," Peterkop said.

"I have worked with six governments; it's time to do something new," he continued. "We made a deal with the prime minister that I will see the Civil Crisis and National Defense Act through."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!