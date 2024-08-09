BLRT Grupp opens largest vessel maintenance floating dock in Estonia

News
BLRT floating dock.
BLRT floating dock. Source: BLRT Grupp.
News

Shipping conglomerate BLRT Grupp has opened a new floating dock in the Kopli district of Tallinn which will be used for the maintenance, repair, and modernization of vessels.

The dock is 5,400 square meters in area, with a lifting capacity of up to 10,000 tonnes.

The company announced that the new floating dock, situated on BLRT Grupp premises, is the largest and most powerful of its kind in Estonia.

The facility took around 18 months to construct, finishing in May, at the Hat-San Shipyard in Turkey, after which it was towed to Estonia by sea (see image).

BLRT says it represents a significant milestone the company's vessel repair investment plan, which has totaled €90 million over the past five years.

Mark Berman, Tallinn Shipyard supervisory board chair, said: "This is a major investment, not only for us but also for Estonia's entire industrial sector."

"The new floating dock allows us to re-fit and service ships with a holding capacity of up to 50,000 tonnes, significantly expanding Estonia's international potential within the maritime industry," Berman went on.

Berman added that the facility also works in a more environmentally friendly way, something increasingly in demand worldwide.

Attending the dock's opening ceremony, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) stressed that the maritime industry is a sector with significant potential.

The premier said that the dock coming into being also supports Estonia's strategy of development as a hub for environmentally friendly and innovative maritime services. "With smart actions, we can make Estonia as strong of a maritime nation as we are known today as a digital one. Investments like this make a substantial contribution to realizing this ambitious plan,."

BLRT Grupp owns three ship repair yards: Western Shiprepair in Lithuania, and Turku Repair Yard in Finland, as well as Tallinn Shipyard.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:22

Ahti Kallikorm: Vaccination important if we don't want the old maladies to return

16:47

Estonian government going ahead with Operail privatization

16:03

Prime minister describes austerity and 2025 budget talks processes

16:01

Temporary bike lane being installed on Tallinn's Paldiski maantee

15:44

President promulgates vehicle tax law

15:17

European prosecution investigating formerly promising Estonian green firm

14:30

More recreational vessels have not led to an uptick in maritime violations

13:41

Igor Taro: How to avoid sprawling climate bureaucracy

13:12

Study: Understanding the Belarusian diaspora's 'new wave' in Estonia

13:02

BLRT Grupp opens largest vessel maintenance floating dock in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.08

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

08.08

Major investors leaving Estonian stock market with no plans to return

08.08

Estonian car rental startup ends up owing hundreds of investors

08.08

Flydubai cancels planned new Tallinn-Dubai route

08.08

Authorities aim to solve mystery of the Pikakari beach metallic debris

08.08

Aliens Act amendments to make it harder to bring foreign labor into Estonia

07:41

Estonian e-residents' firms will also have to pay new corporate income tax

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo