ERR Estonians' favorite brand

ETV's Liisu Lass and Andres Kuusk.
ETV's Liisu Lass and Andres Kuusk. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
In Kantar Emor's annual media brand survey, ERR has risen to the top spot, with ETV coming in second.

For the first time, ERR has risen to the top position in both recognition and favorability. In the 2024 survey, ERR is not only the most mentioned but also the favorite media brand among Estonians.

In the favorability rankings, ETV, which previously held the top position, is now second, followed by Delfi in third. One-third of respondents chose ERR and ETV as their favorite.

ERR is the preferred media brand among younger and middle-aged respondents, while ETV holds the top spot among those aged 50 to 74. Estonia's oldest television channel, ETV, remains the most beloved media brand among ethnic Estonians, with ERR in second place.

Among other ethnic groups, ETV+ has held the top spot for the third consecutive year, with ERR rising to second place. In the overall rankings, ETV+ is in sixth place.

Among the radio stations of the national broadcaster, Vikerraadio ranks the highest, coming in seventh in the favorability rankings.

Year after year, the youngest channel of the national broadcaster, Jupiter, has become increasingly popular, rising to ninth place in the overall rankings. This is an improvement of four places compared to the previous year's survey and six places compared to the survey from two years ago.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

