Transport Administration making slight changes to speed camera locations

Two speed camera booths are to be relocated permanently to a stretch of highway notorious for accidents.

This month the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) is set to make the changes since the cameras' current locations, on secondary roads. are not fulfilling their intended purpose, the agency finds.

The relocated speed cameras are to be installed at an accident blackspot on a stretch of road in Imavere, Järva County where several serious traffic accidents resulting in injuries and one fatality have taken place in recent years.

One of the camera boxes to be moved is currently situated on the Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa highway, near the village of Puiatu, Viljandi County while the other is at the Otiku–Korba road, near Otiku, Järva County.

The new locations will be: (1) at kilometer 104.2 on the Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa highway, in the direction of Tallinn, and (2) at kilometer 104.1 on the same highway and in the opposite direction – in other words at the same location on other sides of the carriageway.

Last year the Transport Administration cut speed limits on the Imavere section of highway to 70 km/h, and installed rubber bollards in the no-overtaking zone.

The speed cameras in both directions are to be an additional, measure to check vehicle speeds.

At present there are 69 speed camera boxes operational on Estonia's national highways and other roads, five of which can measure speed in both directions.

Location of speed cameras on Estonia's major roads. Source: Tark Tee

The camera numbers and locations are (see also map above):

11 boxes on the Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa highway, between kilometers 89 and 206.

Nine boxes on the Tallinn–Pärnu–Ikla highway, between kilometers 92 and 121.

15 boxes on the Tallinn–Narva highway, between kilometers 93 and 202.

Seven installed on the Ääsmäe–Haapsalu–Rohuküla highway, between kilometers three and 60.

One box on the Saku–Laagri road, at the first kilometer.

Four speed camera boxes along the Tallinn–Rannamõisa–Kloogaranna road, between kilometers 13 and 19.

Six boxes on the Tallinn–Rapla–Türi highway, between kilometers 7 and 26.

Six installed on the Tallinn–Paldiski highway, between kilometers 15 and 36.

Two boxes on the Risti–Virtsu–Kuivastu highway, between kilometers 42 and 43.

One booth on the Rakvere–Haljala road, at kilometer three.

One on the Kose–Ardu road, at kilometer five.

One speed camera installed on the Tartu–Tiksoja road, at kilometer seven.

Two boxes on the Mustla–Võõbu–Otiku road, between kilometers eight and 13.

One camera on the Otiku–Korba road, at kilometer two.

Two speed cameras in central Tallinn, at the intersection of Tulika, Endla and Sõpruse pst (the Kristiine Intersection).

The Transport Administration operates 34 speed measurement systems, which are periodically redistributed between the above sites.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!