Thursday's weather in Estonia to remain warm and sunny

News
Inglirand (literally 'Angel's beach') in central Tallinn.
Inglirand (literally 'Angel's beach') in central Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Thursday is to be another sunny and warm day in Estonia, though the weekend will bring the return of scattered showers.

Wednesday night remained clear though consequently quite chilly particularly away from the coasts, where temperatures got down to single figures (9 degrees Celsius). On the other hand on Saaremaa, ambient temperatures up to 17 degrees occurred during the night.

Weather in Estonia for the morning of Thursday, August 15, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning is a similar story after early fog in places. Sunshine will prevail on the coasts and inland in the west of the country. In the center and southeast, there is more cloud. Morning temperatures range from 14 degrees in the southeast to 18 degrees on Saaremaa.

Breezes will remain light through the day, even in coastal areas.

Daytime weather map, Thursday, August 15, 2024. Source: ERR

The temperature will continue to climb daytime even as some cloud will appear, and be fairly uniformly distributed across the land. Temperatures too will be a uniform 24-25 degrees on the mainland, with more variety over the islands: Whereas it is forecast to be 22 degrees on Saaremaa daytime, reversing the situation earlier on, Hiiumaa will see values of around 26 degrees.

Evening weather map for Thursday, August 15, 2024. Source: ERR

In the evening, breezes will pick up slightly particularly in coastal zones where windspeeds will reach around 10 meters per second. The largely clear skies remain, and Võru County and the shores of Peipsi järv are set for cloudless conditions.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, August 16 to Monday, August 19, 2024. Source: ERR

As we head into the weekend, on Friday morning, scattered showers are expected on the islands, spreading to the mainland during the day, bringing the chance of thunder – though the southeastern corner of Estonia may remain dry.

Saturday will see more widespread rain and thunderstorms across the country, and while this will continue into the night, Sunday is forecast to be drier, with only a few scattered showers.

The start of the new week continues in the same vein and will be slightly cooler.

Daytime average ambient temperatures are forecast at 23 degrees until Sunday, when they will drop slightly to 21 degrees.

Nighttime temperatures are set to fall as we head into the second half of August, from 15 degrees on average Thursday night, to 10 degrees overnight Sunday to Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' Ele Pedassaar.

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:05

Competition believes won't gain from Swedbank price hike

11:32

Mark Lajal crashes out of ATP Poland tournament in round two

11:10

University students in Tartu face rising rent costs

10:44

Estonia short at least 200 veterinarians

10:10

TS Laevad island ferry profits to be capped

09:25

Health Board: Tuesday's ambulance delays in Tallinn warning, not crisis

09:09

Court rejects lawyer's call for Pruunsild case judge to be dismissed

08:33

Ministry mistakenly marks healthcare reform bill for internal use only

07:57

Thursday's weather in Estonia to remain warm and sunny

14.08

PERH: Coinciding major traumas, vacations behind Tuesday ambulance backup

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.08

Tallinn mayor proposes firing hobby school head over deportations post Updated

12.08

China admits container ship Newnew Polar Bear damaged undersea gas pipeline

14.08

Tallinn mobility survey proposes 1+1 lanes and speed bumps for the city center

14.08

Estonia's actors defeat Finland in football 2:0 away

13.08

Auditor: Corporate tax to make it harder for foreign owners to use profits

14.08

New school year: Every fifth teacher in Estonia not fully qualified

14.08

PERH: Coinciding major traumas, vacations behind Tuesday ambulance backup

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo