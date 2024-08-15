Thursday's weather in Estonia to remain warm and sunny

Thursday is to be another sunny and warm day in Estonia, though the weekend will bring the return of scattered showers.

Wednesday night remained clear though consequently quite chilly particularly away from the coasts, where temperatures got down to single figures (9 degrees Celsius). On the other hand on Saaremaa, ambient temperatures up to 17 degrees occurred during the night.

Weather in Estonia for the morning of Thursday, August 15, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning is a similar story after early fog in places. Sunshine will prevail on the coasts and inland in the west of the country. In the center and southeast, there is more cloud. Morning temperatures range from 14 degrees in the southeast to 18 degrees on Saaremaa.

Breezes will remain light through the day, even in coastal areas.

Daytime weather map, Thursday, August 15, 2024. Source: ERR

The temperature will continue to climb daytime even as some cloud will appear, and be fairly uniformly distributed across the land. Temperatures too will be a uniform 24-25 degrees on the mainland, with more variety over the islands: Whereas it is forecast to be 22 degrees on Saaremaa daytime, reversing the situation earlier on, Hiiumaa will see values of around 26 degrees.

Evening weather map for Thursday, August 15, 2024. Source: ERR

In the evening, breezes will pick up slightly particularly in coastal zones where windspeeds will reach around 10 meters per second. The largely clear skies remain, and Võru County and the shores of Peipsi järv are set for cloudless conditions.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, August 16 to Monday, August 19, 2024. Source: ERR

As we head into the weekend, on Friday morning, scattered showers are expected on the islands, spreading to the mainland during the day, bringing the chance of thunder – though the southeastern corner of Estonia may remain dry.

Saturday will see more widespread rain and thunderstorms across the country, and while this will continue into the night, Sunday is forecast to be drier, with only a few scattered showers.

The start of the new week continues in the same vein and will be slightly cooler.

Daytime average ambient temperatures are forecast at 23 degrees until Sunday, when they will drop slightly to 21 degrees.

Nighttime temperatures are set to fall as we head into the second half of August, from 15 degrees on average Thursday night, to 10 degrees overnight Sunday to Monday.

