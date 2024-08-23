Gallery: Baltic Way 35

Friday marks the passing of 35 years since the Baltic Way or a mass protest in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania where two million people formed a human chain 670 kilometers long.

The goal of the Baltic Way was to demonstrate the Baltic nations' desire for freedom to the world and to draw attention to the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany. The secret protocols of this pact led to the occupation and annexation of the Baltic states by the Soviet Union.

--

