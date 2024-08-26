Merko Ehitus, GRK Eesti to build Saku-Rapla County Rail Baltic section

Rail Baltica Ülemiste Terminal cornerstone laid.
Rail Baltica Ülemiste Terminal cornerstone laid. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Rail Baltic Estonia signed a €60 million construction contract with Merko Ehitus and GRK Eesti on Monday, who will build the 10.5 kilometer section of Rail Baltica's main route from the settlement of Saku to the border of Harju and Rapla counties.

The companies will need to complete the embankment of the main route, several crossing points, and 1.8 km of noise barrier walls, as well as Rail Baltic's Saku and Kurtna stops that are connected to the main route.

The work must be finished by August 2028.

Construction contracts are financed to the extent of 85 percent of the financing of European integration.

"We are moving towards this year's target of having at least 70 kilometers of the Estonian section of Rail Baltic's main line completed and contracted. The following sections in Harju County will also be contracted very soon," said Anvar Salomets, chairman of the board of Rail Baltic Estonia.

The contract signed on Monday is the fifth in a row signed for the Estonian part of the connect that runs from Tallinn to the Polish-Lithuanian border this year.

The Rail Baltic route. Source: Rail Baltica

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

