European Commission allocates additional €1.2 billion to Rail Baltic

More than €1 billion will be given to the Rail Baltic project, which will eventually connect Tallinn to the Polish border, the European Commission said on Wednesday (July 17).

Together with national co-financing from the three Baltic States, the available funding will increase by €1.5 billion, Latvia's public broadcaster LSM reported.

Of the additional funding, Estonia will receive approximately €370 million, Latvia €346 million, and Lithuania €458 million.

The first phase of the project, which aims to build the Rail Baltica high-speed rail line in all three Baltic countries, linking with Poland, by 2030, is estimated to cost €15.3 billion.

