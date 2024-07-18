European Commission allocates additional €1.2 billion to Rail Baltic

News
Rail Baltica Ülemiste Terminal cornerstone laid.
Rail Baltica Ülemiste Terminal cornerstone laid. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

More than €1 billion will be given to the Rail Baltic project, which will eventually connect Tallinn to the Polish border, the European Commission said on Wednesday (July 17).

Together with national co-financing from the three Baltic States, the available funding will increase by €1.5 billion, Latvia's public broadcaster LSM reported.

Of the additional funding, Estonia will receive approximately €370 million, Latvia €346 million, and Lithuania €458 million.

The first phase of the project, which aims to build the Rail Baltica high-speed rail line in all three Baltic countries, linking with Poland, by 2030, is estimated to cost €15.3 billion. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:00

Kadriorg to celebrate 306th birthday with 'Spain's Passionate Rhythm'

12:38

Ott Tänak fastest in Rally Latvia shakedown run Updated

12:25

European Commission allocates additional €1.2 billion to Rail Baltic

11:38

Two new labyrinths created in Saaremaa

11:01

Tallinn's governing coalition wants to boost district councils' roles

10:35

Temporary changes to Tallinn's bus line 73 starting next week

09:45

Fewer young people working in Estonia's IT sector Updated

09:40

Fewer thefts in Estonia this summer than last year

09:16

Negotiators: Coalition agreement likely ready by Friday Updated

09:06

ERR in Milwaukee: Republican convention delegates voice security concerns

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.07

Estonia to cut largest overseas military mission

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.07

One of Europe's largest defense companies invests in Estonia

17.07

Tallinn's Old Harbor tram line to begin operating from January

17.07

Only one fifth of teachers pass required Estonian language proficiency exam Updated

09:45

Fewer young people working in Estonia's IT sector Updated

16.07

Tallinn plans additional tram line branch to airport

17.07

Two new business services added to state portal eesti.ee

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo