Government to start discussing salary fund tax idea on Thursday

News
Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200).
Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk / ERR
News

This Thursday, the Estonian government will begin to examine Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi's (Reform) idea to tax salary funds, said newly elected Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas. According to Kallas, the impact analysis Ligi presented indicates that it would be those who have already suffered during the economic crisis that would be hit hard by such a tax.

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas on Monday met as party leader with the chairs of the other government coalition parties for the first time.

According to Kallas, there was an exchange of info related to the idea of taxing the salary fund, but no substantive discussion took place.

"Since various parties, including coalition partners, are meeting with various businesses and organizations, and we have discussion circles within parties too, then we simply shared info about what has happened in the meantime compared with Thursday's cabinet meeting," she explained. "What businesses' positions are, what the positions are within the parties. The detailed discussion will be in the government cabinet on Thursday."

The Eesti 200 chief said that last Thursday, Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi also presented an impact analysis on the salary tax topic.

"At Thursday's cabinet meeting, we were given an impact analysis for one option as well as for another option," she explained. "In both cases, the impact analysis was presented to us by economic sector. The impact analysis reveals that when taxing salary funds, which is essentially an increase in social tax, it's the sectors of the economy that have already suffered the most during the economic crisis that will be hit the hardest. We need to make a decision that would be the least painful in terms of economic recovery for the Estonian economy and Estonian businesses."

According to Kallas, Eesti 200 has not yet decided whether it would be wise to proceed with the idea of taxing salary funds.

"We haven't made that decision yet; we're holding discussions within the [party] board and the parliamentary group this week," she noted. "So when the cabinet meeting takes place Thursday, hopefully we'll have a position established by that time. But we will certainly be basing it on that impact analysis."

She highlighted that the important thing for their party when it comes to this tax discussion and the security tax discussion is their impact on the economy.

"We're taking quite a bit of additional money out of the economy, and in terms of the impact of this, we need to consider not so much what will bring in more funds for the state budget, but rather that we do as little damage to the economy with this as possible," Kallas stressed.

Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (reform) said in an interview with ERR on August 16 that he is considering an additional 2 percent tax on all employee salaries in lieu of an advance income tax on company profits. According to Ligi, this tax would be easier to collect, and would not be a burden for businesses.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:38

ERR in Ukraine: Convoy of trucks hit by rocket in Sumy Oblast on Sunday

19:06

Gallery: Tallinn's Kumu hosts Latin American-themed courtyad festival

18:05

Reserve general: Ukrainians advancing in Kursk until they meet strong resistance

18:02

Minister: New NATO plan may hike Estonia's defense spending to 5 percent

17:30

Estonian high jumper Karmen Bruus to study and train in the USA

16:57

Estonian goalkeeper Hein looking to bounce back after 0-7 Barcelona defeat

16:54

Electricity prices in Estonia to rise to €500 per MWh on Tuesday evening

16:49

Government to start discussing salary fund tax idea on Thursday

16:20

US metal band Manowar announce two 2025 shows at Tallinn's Pirita Convent

16:00

Competition Authority not aware of any rules breach on summer electricity market

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08:47

Students from Nigeria and Pakistan most likely to miss out on Estonian visa

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12:56

Long line forms at Tallinn Airport's security check Monday

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

01.09

Latvian government decides to list airBaltic this year

07:20

Police confiscate copy of controversial Lihula Monument

31.08

UK, other European countries may outsource prisoners to Estonia

07:42

State digital booking system directs patients to paid doctor's appointments

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo